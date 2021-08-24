Gugu Khathi takes to Instagram to celebrate hubby DJ Tira on his birthday

One of South Africa’s leading music producers, DJ Tira celebrates his 45th birthday on Tuesday, August 24. And to mark his special day, his wife, Gugu Khathi took to Instagram to share a picture montage along with some heartfelt words.

She said she loves his birthdays as it serves as a reminder that when God made Tira, he did so with her in mind. She wrote: “Ngicela Sithi Hurrraaaaaaaayyyyyyy 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @djtira 🥰 KHATHI, NANDISA, MBENDE, SOTOBE, PHAKATHWAYO, SIBIYA, PHATHAKAHLE it’s your Special Day today. “I love Your Birthdays because they are a reminder that when God Made you he had me in mind ❤️ he knew that one day our paths would cross and the missing puzzle piece would then complete my pictur. (sic)

“You are Gods unforgettables gift to me 🎁 I thank him everyday for you 🙏🏽 here’s to you Best Friend, Best Hubby, Best Dad , Best Partner in all things. “May God Bless you on your special day and make All your Dreams come true as you hv been doing with a lot of ppl. ““I Love You ❤️ Happy Birthday My Ride or Die 🥳🥳🥳 #rideordie #godslove,”.