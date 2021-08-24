Gugu Khathi takes to Instagram to celebrate hubby DJ Tira on his birthday
One of South Africa’s leading music producers, DJ Tira celebrates his 45th birthday on Tuesday, August 24.
And to mark his special day, his wife, Gugu Khathi took to Instagram to share a picture montage along with some heartfelt words.
She said she loves his birthdays as it serves as a reminder that when God made Tira, he did so with her in mind.
She wrote: “Ngicela Sithi Hurrraaaaaaaayyyyyyy 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @djtira 🥰 KHATHI, NANDISA, MBENDE, SOTOBE, PHAKATHWAYO, SIBIYA, PHATHAKAHLE it’s your Special Day today.
“I love Your Birthdays because they are a reminder that when God Made you he had me in mind ❤️ he knew that one day our paths would cross and the missing puzzle piece would then complete my pictur. (sic)
“You are Gods unforgettables gift to me 🎁 I thank him everyday for you 🙏🏽 here’s to you Best Friend, Best Hubby, Best Dad , Best Partner in all things.
“May God Bless you on your special day and make All your Dreams come true as you hv been doing with a lot of ppl.
““I Love You ❤️ Happy Birthday My Ride or Die 🥳🥳🥳 #rideordie #godslove,”.
DJ Tira also took to Instagram to share a post about turning the big 4-5 and to promote his new clothing line Rockstar Forever, which goes on sale on August 27.
“Okey a big 45 🎂 Thank God Almighty🙏🏾 If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.
“I have partnered with Rare Effect to produce Rockstar Forever Limited Edition Clothing. This Friday, 27 August we are going on sale >>> http://shop.afrotainment.co.za. First come first served... stay tuned…. Countdown begins 🔥”.
Sending celebratory messages were DJ Tira’s industry friends, gqom king, Mampinsha, Nomcebo Zikode and Tbo Touch amongst others.
Nomcebo Zikode said: “Happy birthday Malume May God bless u more n more 🎂🎉🥳🍾❤️”.
And Tbo Touch said: “Happy Birthday my Big Brother. Nothing but luv homie even though ppl call me Tira sometimes, I just take the compliment and keep it moving 😂😂😂😂”.