Guy McDonald gets his smile back as he returns to the airwaves

Veteran Radio jock Guy McDonald wears a new smile as he returns to the airwaves on SmileFM. Known for his personality and drive to succeed, McDonald took a dip after he lost his job in radio two years ago.

“My main priority is to prove a few things to the Cape Town radio industry: I never left, I am worthy of being on FM, I am worthy of being on a prime-time show again.” McDonald remembers the time “Magic 828” terminated the contracts of seven staff members in March 2021. Magic 828am official launched on the radio with CEO Tony Sanderson and the morning show DJ Guy McDonald starting the broadcast together by the push of a button. Pictured: PICTURE: WILLEM LAW “I departed from Magic, in March 2021 and in July of 2021, East Coast Gold offered me the Weekend Breakfast role.

“The departure from Magic was tragic as I love radio and moving to an internet radio station takes you out of the sphere of commercial radio.” Despite taking a dip in his career, McDonald kept his passion alive. “The last two years have been intense. I felt like I had lost the only thing I know how to do well; I felt rejected by the industry; I felt like I had lost my identity as radio has been my one true love since the age of six.

“I do radio because I genuinely care about doing great radio, it’s my passion, I don’t do it because I want to be on TV or it’s a stepping stone to something else. “Working through my emotions I decided I had to move on – it was like a break-up with your soulmate.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy McDonald (@guy_mcdonald) McDonald said the sudden decision to move from East Coast Gold to Smile FM came after he was head hunted by the station on May 4.

The multi-award-winning radio presenter who heads up the “Weekend Breakfast Show” from 6am - 10am, told IOL Entertainment: “The approach from Smile came on May 4, to do Smile Weekend Breakfast starting May 13, I needed to give EC Gold at least two weeks’ notice so I said I can only start May 20. Its all very quick – why? I don’t know.” McDonald said his time on East Coast Gold was rewarding but he yearned for more. “Last year I won ‘Best Internet Radio Show’ for my show on East Coast Gold.

“I loved my time with EC Gold; they have been the best station I’ve ever worked for, but I really wanted to be back on FM. “So when this Smile offer came, I called the current presenter at the time, Duncan Pollock, who is also a personal friend of mine to ask him what’s up? “His first words were ‘Did they call you’, turns out he had pushed for me to get the gig as he wanted to step back from working seven days a week.”

When he is off air, McDonald, who has an impressive CV, enjoys whisky tasting, mountain biking and road running, the latter of which is “mainly to lose weight”. He also runs a vlog linked to a monthly event dedicated to wine called “Via The Grapevine Live” at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Smile FM’s managing director Lois O’Brien said: “As we continue to reinvigorate our station's line up, Guy McDonald joins the team on weekend mornings between 6am and 10am.