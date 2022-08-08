Halala, Lira is back to belting out tracks after suffering a stroke in Germany

Award-winning musician Lira, who suffered a stoke in April while in Germany and was not able to sing since, is back behind the mike. Real name Lerato Molapo, she shared an update of her recovery journey on Instagram recently.

Story continues below Advertisement

Along with a video of her in rehearsals, she wrote: “During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring @mycsoweto 😍🙏🏾. Speech challenging but I can still sing. ThrowBackFriday” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) The “Feel Good” singer’s comment section was filled with messages from thrilled fans and her industry friends. Media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini wrote: “My Queen sooooo happy for you ❤️.”

Television presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo commented: “So good to see you back at it. God is so good, my sis❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍. Love you loads!!!!!” Former YoTV presenter and entrepreneur Hulisani Ravele wrote: “Li!!! 😭🙌🏾 Can’t wait to see your light back on the stage. Love you always. ❤️” In April, Lira was in Germany for a performance when she suffered the stroke which affected her ability to communicate and impacted her speech.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since she was able to, she’s been sharing updates on her recovery on social media. She often thanked her family, friends and fans for all the love, support and prayers during her trying time. In June, Lira received the good news that she had been nominated for a South African Music Award (SAMA) alongside DJ Maphorisa for the “Remix of the Year” category. Lira’s 2013 song “Feel Good” was given an exciting amapiano remix by the talented DJ Maphorisa last year and has received great reviews since.

Story continues below Advertisement