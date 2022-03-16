Has AKA finally turned the tide on nemesis Cassper Nyovest?

Cassper Nyovest has been kicking AKA’s ass these past few years, and it hasn’t been pretty. It’s really no secret that the Supa Mega has been seeing his old nemesis’ dust for what feels like forever.

Ever since a blazing hot AKA slapped Cassper back in 2015 before proceeding to annihilate him on “Composure”, arguably the most iconic rap diss track to ever come out of South Africa, Cassper seems to have made it his point to outdo AKA at almost every turn. And outdo him he has. Even the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker’s biggest fans would be hard-pressed to argue otherwise.

After years of Cassper's career gradually surpassing that of AKA’s, the fatal blow came when he took over AKA’s popular SABC1 lifestyle show “The Braai Show” last year. Coming at a time when AKA was grieving the untimely death of his fiancée Anele Tembe, the timing could not have been worse for him. How could he and his team allow this to happen, I thought.

It was the ultimate flop. The man was done for. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) And oh did Cassper gloat. He always does when he takes these W’s over his rivals. But on Monday, AKA seemed to score a rare and much needed victory in this soap opera that seems to have been running longer than ‘Days of Our Lives’.

“Special thanks to Molai Attorneys and my counsel, Adv Tshidiso Ramogal, and thank you to the Megacy as always,” AKA tweeted Monday night. “Let this serve as a warning to anybody in the entertainment industry, individual, production company or broadcaster, who seeks to steal our ideas. Get those coins ready.” The tweet was accompanied by a statement and some legal documents that appeared to symbolise that he’d come out on top in the court of law.

“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my right to my intellectual property,” the statement read. “It’s about the injustices that continue to befall us in the creative industry and the violation of our trust by those we work with, who continue to exploit us.” Special thanks to Molai Attorneys & my counsel, Adv. Tshidiso Ramogale … & thank you to the Megacy as always. Let this serve as a warning to ANYBODY in the entertainment industry, individual, production company or broadcaster, who seeks to steal our ideas. Get those coins ready. pic.twitter.com/Ogr7fYGZth — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 14, 2022 This came out of nowhere.

“The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest” completed its run last year already, and it seemed AKA had let the matter slide. But he hadn’t – he and his team had been doing due diligence and came back to claim their coins. Kudos to them.

In truth, the tide in the AKA versus Cassper saga started to turn a few weeks prior when Nadia Nakai and AKA confirmed they were dating. After all, this is Nadia Nakai, once Cassper’s protégé and the most trusted lieutenant in his Family Tree stable that’s seen all its major acts depart over the years, now dating his fiercest rival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) It’s only been about a year since she left Family Tree in what’s rumoured to have been an acrimonious split.