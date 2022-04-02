Has Amanda du-Pont hung up her career in acting?

Amanda du-Pont has been missing in action for a while, but in the background she has been working hard on building her brand and has finally revealed it all on Instagram. The actress may have hung up her acting career for something more business oriented as she reintroduced herself on Instagram.

In the recent post, wearing a power suit all the way in Dubai, she wrote: “Allow me to re-introduce myself🖤Really blessed to be growing in business. “From the beauty sector I have now also ventured into Finance and Technology. Here on special invite from the UAE Ministry of Economy and @aimcongress representing @thestartx a global FinTech business in my new position as CEO. “Our innovative platform will provide services that use technology to provide financial services and investment opportunities to businesses and consumers.

“I look forward to the investment opportunities ahead and supporting my business partner @arashrezaeisa as a speaker at The Annual Investment Meeting.” She added: “Now holding two CEO positions @lelive.africa @thestartx God’s grace is abundant🙏🏽”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) Du-Pont is well known for her acting in local production “Skeem Saam” and Netflix thriller series “Shadow”, among others.

In 2020 the actress took a step out of her acting career and announced her skincare line, Lelive, which has been doing well and is available from major online stores. Now she’s taken a step towards finance and technology. In an interview with S3’s “Expresso”, Du-Pont shared that she wanted to live a real and impactful life, something beyond Instagram – and that is exactly what she is doing.