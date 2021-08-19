Has Prince Kaybee been blackballed by the music industry?

Local producer Prince Kaybee has alluded to the fact that he believes he is being blackballed in the music industry. The “Charlotte” hitmaker seem to have the feeling that being associated with him will have a negative impact on your career.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kaybee shared how someone who was defending him has been “blocked by the whole music industry” and how he’s even “scared of going to red carpet events”. You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry. I’m even scared of going to red carpet events, ba tlo nchesa... — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 17, 2021 The “Banomoya” producer has infamously been involved in various twars and arguments with fellow artists in the entertainment industry, most recently with Cassper Nyovest. Kaybee took to the social media platform to air his thoughts on celebrities being disconnected from their fans.

He wrote: “Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. “For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.” The post was clearly targeted at Cassper, who has recently posted numerous pictures of himself giving his away samples of his newly released sneakers, RF990, to his celebrity friends and influences like designer Rich Mnisi, Kefilwe Mabote, music powerhouse Oskido and actress Ntando Duma.