Headline makers Lebo M, Ayanda Ncwane, Joku to face off for drama queen award at Feathers

The fabulous and fierce nominees for the Feather Awards XV were announced on Friday at The Firs in Rosebank. Hosted by international award-winning actress and former Feather Awards winner Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle and co-founder Thami Kotlolo, the nominations were announced at the event brunch attended by personalities and media.

The Feather Awards are celebrating 15 years and their list of nominations reflects the social happenings in Mzansi from TV, music, fashion and content. “This year we are here to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities, during these challenging times," commented Kotlolo. Headline makers, Lebo M, and ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ stars Joku and Ayanda Ncwane are all nominated in the popular Drama Queen category.

‘Lion King’ producer Lebo M’s divorce drama has earned him the nod in the category. The top musician announced that he would be divorcing his wife Pretty Samuels due to some serious trust issues. Nonku Williams and her bestie Jojo Robinson had ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers up in arms because of all the drama they served on all three seasons.

Refilwe Modiselle and gay activist and Feather award co-founder Joe Correira. Picture: Supplied Ayanda Ncwane may have left the reality TV show world, but she is entertaining her fans on her YouTube channel, which has birthed some of Mzansi’s favourite quotables. The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has earned himself a nomination for the Socialite award, for being all over, but we think it’s those dancing videos that landed him the nomination.

A well-deserving Socialite award nominee is Tshiamo who is seen at almost every event. No wonder she was taken aback when people didn't know who she was at Theo Baloyi’s sneaker range Khalanga launch. The Feather Awards, this year have introduced the Designer of the Year category which honours the designers who have dressed Mzansi stars throughout the years - Gert-Johan Coetzee, Otiz Seflo and Lulama Wolf have been nominated. Miss South Africa 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni’s husband Dr Musa has been nominated for the Fag hag of the Year. YFM radio duo, Tebogo ‘Caddy’ Tsotetsi and Lula Odiba have received a nomination in the Media Award of the Year.

The Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi talented, award winning South African musician Thandiswa Mazwi. Picture: Supplied Miss SA 2023 top 5 finalist Homba Mazaleni, an advocate for the queer community, has been nominated Hot Chick of the Year up against DJ Uncle Waffles and Mordecai.

The Diva Extraordinaire of the Year category includes some real screen divas; from ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Sorisha Naidoo, Mrs Mops whose diva antics were on full display on ‘The Mommy Club’ and over-the-top fashion stylist Swanky Jerry from ‘Young, Famous & African’ fame. The ever so dreamy actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has scored a nomination in the Hunk of the Year category, where he is up against the people’s “Bhuti omdala” Mondli Makhoba of ‘The Wife’ fame. Musician Toss, who is forever topless and showing off his body is also in the category with the actors.

Transgender activist and ‘Becoming’ reality star Yaya Mavundla is nominated in the Best Styled Individual category where she is up against Musa Keys and PonaHalo. “I’m overjoyed,” Mavundla told IOL Entertainment. “I love style, I live for style, I love fashion and for me as a trans person to see that representation, it’s a huge success not just for me but for other trans people who want to get into spaces but there are no opportunities for women like myself.” For her awards ceremony outfit, stylish Mavundla, whose contact list is full of A-List designers, said she will try and work with an upcoming designer for her look.

For the third consecutive season, the beloved Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice will return as the 2023 hosts.