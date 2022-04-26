Heavy-K claims there’s no beef with MacG despite fiery Twitter rant

It’s been about a week since DJ and music producer Heavy-K first took to Twitter to deny MacG’s claim that he had called Black Coffee’s Subconciously a “pap” album. Part 1

One thing I won’t allow is for people to lie on my name or project me as something I’m not just to push their narrative, apparently this is what I said about @RealBlackCoffee when I was at this @podcastwithmacg pic.twitter.com/5O3S9NFPNH — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 20, 2022 While the matter seemed to have been put to bed when Heavy-K posted evidence of what he’d actually said during his visit on the show a while back, the issue exploded again yesterday when Heavy-K took to Twitter to call out MacG for calling him a narcissist and refusing to apologise for spreading misinformation.

“Honestly that nyaope boy MacG can go f*** himself,” he said. “That I picked up the guy is a pathological liar nje , no hope for that guy imagine being called a narcissist by MacG when his a root of narcissism, what’s more crazy it’s the fact he even believes his own lies, sokhe sibone” (sic). Honestly that nyaope boy Mac G can go fuck himself , what I picked up the guy is a pathological liar nje , no hope for that guy imagine being called a narcissist by Mac G when his a root of narcissism, what’s more crazy it’s the fact he even believes his own lies, sokhe sibone. — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 25, 2022 He then went on to turn his attention to Sol Phenduka, MacG’s co-host.

“As for you @Solphendukaa I’m super disappointed because more than anyone you know your mate is wrong & whatever the sh** he said about me today ain’t even close to the KHUSTA you know but we keep it moving I still got love for you my dawg I’ll keep my distance though” (sic). As for you @Solphendukaa I’m super disappointed because more than anyone you know your mate is wrong & whatever the shit he said about me today ain’t even close to the KHUSTA you know but we keep it moving I still got love for you my dawg I’ll keep my distance though .🙏🏽 — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 25, 2022 Heavy-K went on to share screenshots of their private conversation in which MacG seemed to refuse to correct himself, insisting, instead, that Heavy-K was making a big deal out of nothing. “This f***en guy he acts as if his that important or impactful that I was bothering him or something? Not everybody deserves fame! B***h you misquoted me & that’s the that you are f***en wrong qha lomnqundu,” he posted.

This fucken guy he acts as if his that important or impactful that I was bothering him or something? Not everybody deserves fame! Bitch you misquoted me & that’s the that you are fucken wrong qha lomnqundu pic.twitter.com/sruENav8r8 — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 25, 2022 While this was unfolding last night, Cassper Nyovest, ever the opportunist, chimed in and proposed a boxing fight between Heavy-K and Sol Phenduka, to which Heavy-K responded that he’s not interested. “Cass ain’t the one I’m craving for lol.” Cass😂 ain’t the one I’m craving for lol https://t.co/sD8ibHzIlr — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 25, 2022 Despite all of this, Heavy-K insists he has no beef with MacG.

“To set the record straight, I have no beef with MacG I just wanted him to clear things up on the same platform he used to discredit me. “I fixed things with Coffee already so no apology needed, back to work. Beef won’t feed our kids, let’s focus.” To set the record straight, I have no beef with MacG I just wanted him to clear things up on the same platform he used to discredit me. I fixed things with Coffee already so no apology needed, back to work… Beef won’t feed our kids, let’s focus! — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 25, 2022