Heavy K's baby mama exposes him for being a ’toxic’ parent

Local singer Ntombi Nguse is tired of the father of her two children, DJ and producer Mkhululi “Heavy K” Siqula's unsupportive ways. A clearly fed-up Nguse took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in order to get the award-winning producer's attention and call him out for not supporting his children.

The 25-year-old began her post by saying that posting her message took "a lot". She then went on to detail how difficult co-parenting with the DJ has been. "When I say a lot, I mean a lot! You have been nothing but toxic from our past relationship till this very day you are toxic!” she said. The Ndibambe vocalist revealed that Heavy K's parenting issues began after they split, which was in 2019.

Nguse explained that she never expected this because when they were in a relationship, the DJ played his role, as a father should. “Co-parenting with you is one of the worst experiences I'm currently going through. It's a constant battle, and it's sad because I've never seen this one coming. You've always loved your kids, always took care of them like a dad should but ever since the year 2019. Ever since we parted ways, you kind of parted ways with your boys too. All they have now become is PR for your brand,” she said.

She also spoke of their six-year-old's health struggles. Their child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle tone, movement, motor skills and sometimes brain function. “You have a disabled six-year-old boy that is still unable to walk, who doesn't have a wheelchair, who doesn't have any medical coverage, and that time all you ever sent is 5k.

“They have a nanny that needs to be paid. There are school fees, transportation, medical needs, food. Who do you think pays for all that? " she wrote. The singer went on to say that if she was able to maintain her children, she would not turn to their father for assistance. Nguse shared that the Inde hitmaker makes "empty promises" an fails to come through for their children.