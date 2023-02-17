The Forbes family, friends and members of the industry will be gathering today to celebrate the life of multi-award-winning rapper and music producer Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes. AKA died last week Friday after he and his friend, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were murdered outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida Road.

Motsoane’s memorial took place on Thursday, a day before his megastar friend. The Forbes family had announced that AKA’s memorial service, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, will be open to the public, making a limited number of free tickets available online, which were depleted in a matter of hours. “It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music,” the family shared in a media statement.

Fans across the country and the world have been urged to tune in online to the memorial. Public broadcaster the SABC has also announced that the memorial will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 3pm. The Forbes family has urged fans not to buy any tickets from anyone and for people with no tickets not to come to the venue. “It’s important to note that no tickets were sold and encourage you not to send money to anyone selling tickets. We humbly request that non-ticket holders do not come to the venue. Absolutely no tickets will be issued at the door.”

#LongLiveSupaMega pic.twitter.com/CWigM8JcYS — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 15, 2023 The rapper will be buried on Saturday at a private funeral. Memorial details Time: 3pm - 5pm.

