Here’s how much it will cost you to spend Valentine’s Day with Somizi Mhlongo

With less than 24 hours before we usher in the Month of Love, media personality Somizi Mhlongo is offering a special Valentine’s date to Mzansi’s single men and women. But it will cost you. According to Somizi’s latest Instagram post, a potential date must have a minimum of R2 000 in their bank account to secure a date with him.

He wrote: “I'm taking bookings for valentine's Day... for those that don’t have dates. “Not that I don’t have any Valentine’s... mine starts at 8pm so I’m available before 8.” But here’s what you need to know about the date.

R70K will get you a date with Somizi for a maximum of two hours. That’s not all. Somizi wants to be picked up in a Lamborghini Urus. And this is what you get.

“One on one date. Hold hands. I laugh at your every joke. I say I love you too,” said Somizi. And you may even get a kiss. And for R50K, this is what you get.

“We meet at the restaurant. Hold hands. I laugh at three jokes. No kissing.” Your R25K will get you a “drive-through date”. R15K will score you a date via WhatsApp video call for five minutes only.

And for R5K, Somizi will send you a Happy Valentine’s emoji. And wait for it… for R2 OOO, you get a high five. See the full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Meanwhile, fans have been curious to find out about Somizi’s relationship status after he confirmed, in August last year, that his marriage to actor and businessman Mohale Motaung was headed for divorce. In December rumours of Somizi’s new love interest spread like wildfire when Somizi was spotted in Cape Town with Lindile Mbadu. The pair were spotted again recently at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria, after a fan posted a 10-second video clip, where Somizi is seen holding Lindile from behind while they dance.