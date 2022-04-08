Here’s what went down at the 'RHOLagos' launch gala dinner in Mzansi

“The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos)” have finally made their streaming debut on Showmax and everyone seems to be eating it up. The show has been trending on social media since Thursday as excitement kicked in for the premiere, all thanks to a swanky event held in the show's honour in Johannesburg.

The pink carpet was laid out at Summer Place in Hyde Park for an exclusive launch of RHOLagos. IOL Entertainment joined in on the fun and had a first hand glance at all the fashion, or lack thereof. Mzansi celebrities and influencers made sure to step out looking their best as the Naija Housewives were in town and everybody knows Nigerian ladies bring it to a red carpet event.

Guests included the likes of the cast of “The Wife”, “Big Brother Mzansi” contestants and winners, who are clearly eating up their time in the limelight. Even “Gomora” actress Katlego Danke come out to play and looked great in her purple slit dress, serving legs. It's the premiere of #RHOLagos in Hyde Park tonight and the guests have started arriving. First up is the host with the host: @Bonang

VID: @ThisLove_K pic.twitter.com/oD2RF8i1sD — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 7, 2022 Mihlali Ndamase, rocked up in a stunning blue number by her trusted go-to designer Keys Fashion. She always looks stunning in a Keys ensemble.

Mihlali was accompanied by Lasizwe who rocked up looking like a real Nigerian Oga, he even had a walking stick to match his fit. Guests arrived in dribs and drabs to the pink carpet, the "Real Housewives of Durban" cast were in attendance, apart from Thobile Mseleku and Sorisha Naidoo. Unfortunately the RHOD ladies' fashion was not a complete hit. While it was good to see Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco showing off some legs, her outfit just wasn't giving, as Londie London would say.

LaConco at “The Real Housewives of Lagos” premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Londie, who was in attendance, played it safe, with her outfit along with Nonku, whose outfit gave off last minute vibes. Annie Ludick, everybody knows you love pink, but there are other colours and that outfit just didn't say ’gala dinner’. Bonang Matheba held the reins as the host with the most, and she did an amazing job as usual. She was the perfect choice as she has ties with Lagos and South Africa, so this was a perfect pairing. Bonang Matheba at “The Real Housewives of Lagos” premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied One thing about Queen B, she knows how to put a look together. She rocked her signature bob look and her glam was flawless. Known for having outfit changes, Bonang only rocked one look during the dinner, but much later changed into a pink number at the end of the night.

The Lagos ladies sure made us wait for their highly anticipated arrival, with them arriving after all the pink carpet excitement had died down. Well, if you are the guest of honour, there is nothing such as fashionably late. Everyone got to see Tiannah Toyin Lawani, Chioma Ikokwu, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer make their grand entrance once everyone was seated. They don’t call Chioma “good hair” for nothing, she had a whole headpiece on that certainly was giving. Hopefully it wasn't too heavy. Tiannah’s coat was giving feather drama, I really wished the ladies served more red carpet action, so their outfits could be seen.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo at “The Real Housewives of Lagos” premiere in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied The event decor was stunning, Precious the Planner and her team made the venue look like those top notch Lagos events. The food menu was a mixture of Durban, Zanzibar and Lagos, prepared by top chef Coco Reinarhz. In between courses and drinks, guests were privy to a screening of the first episode of RHOLagos and it was great to see what’s in store for viewers. One thing about Mzansi, we love a good party and the night was filled with performances that had guests up on their feet. Nigerian artist Pheelz kicked things off and got Jojo Robinson dancing with him during his performance.

Sjava had everyone singing along during his performance. Before the after party could officially kick off, LaC wrapped up the night with a toast that turned into a speech. Mafikizolo who are celebrating 25 years as a group, treated us to an electrifying performance mixed with their classics and new music. DBN Gogo had the dance floor burning and had Kamo Mphela busting the moves. The Real Housewive franchise is known for drama, glitz, glam and big spenders, and the Lagos ladies are going to dish up exactly that. Things do start off slow, but RHOLagos is promising.