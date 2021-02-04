Here's what you need to know about Sibongile Khumalo's funeral on Saturday

The renowned virtuoso vocalist Dr Sibongile Khumalo’s funeral service will take place at the Market Theatre, Joburg, this Saturday, February 6. The funeral proceedings will commence at 8 am. Due to the current national lockdown restrictions, only family members and close friends will be allowed at the venue. However, arrangements for a live stream have been made and members of the public are encouraged to join in virtually. Streaming details are yet to be finalised.

The legendary opera and jazz maestro succumbed to stroke-related complications on January 28. She was 63.

Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years.

Born in Soweto from a musical dynasty, the daughter of Grace and Professor Khabi Mngoma, Khumalo began her musical journey at the tender age of eight.

She was launched into the limelight when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award at the Grahamstown Arts Festival in 1993.

Her illustrious career saw her release several critically acclaimed and award-winning albums, and grace prestigious events both locally and internationally.

Dubbed, “The First Lady of Song”, by Nelson Mandela, the musician won numerous accolades including The Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) from President Thabo Mbeki.

Through her music, reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and warmth of her family, her community, and her continent.

As Mzansi continues to celebrate Khumalo’s life, the South African State Theatre will honour her legacy by streaming her latest virtual show.

Her final curtain call comes months after she performed for a virtual audience from an empty 1300 seating Opera Theatre, during the State Theatre’s Women’s Month celebration programme, held under Covid-19 lockdown strict restrictions in September.

“As a musical genius, she proved to be a dynamic force able to remain relevant even in harsh environmental waves such as Covid-19 that sought to threaten her craft’s survival,” State Theatre’s director Aubrey Sekhabi, said.

To access Khumalo’s virtual concert click here.

In 2019 she led a group of young artists in a production called Kwanele, written and directed by award-winning playwright Aubrey Sekhabi.

The production denounced the then xenophobic attacks and gender-based violence in the country, and showcased at the State Theatre’s 2019 Mzansi Fela festival, after returning from the Festival of Cultures at the first Biennale of Luanda-Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace in Angola.