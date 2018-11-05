Jabulani Tsambo known as HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi at the South Gauteng High Court seeking an urgent interdict to stop his funeral. File photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA

Hip Hop Pantsula's sudden passing brought with it a series of family disputes that played out in the media



First, it was claimed that Lerato Sengadi was not his wife. Sengadi then took the family to court in an effort to halt Jabulani "Jabbas" Tsambo's funeral, claiming that she was, in fact, his wife.





On Friday, the court ruled that Sengadi was recognised as HHP's "customary wife" but ruled that the funeral would not be postponed.





HHP, who died on 24 October, was laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng on Saturday.





The judge also ruled that Sengadi had rights to HHP's Randpark Ridge, which he accepted as the couple's matrimonial home.





Now the family's spokesperson has taken to social media, claiming that HHP's house has been illegally occupied and the late rapper's son has been denied access to the property.





Nkululeko Ncana on Monday tweeted: " Barely hours after his father’s funeral, #HHP’s son has been illegally booted out of his father’s house after instructions were given to locksmiths to move in between 12midnight -1am. #CustomaryWife (sic)

Ncana also revealed that a case of breaking and entering had been opened with Honeydew police station.





" A case of breaking and entering has been opened with Honeydew police station. #HHP’s son’s stuff outside, amongst the stuff is his school uniform and books. #CustomaryWife sent some heavies with questionable hygiene habits, and the cops saying we’re trespassing!" he tweeted.

After the Friday's court appearance, Sengadi posted on her Instagram page that she did the court hearing for all widows who had been sidelined by their in-laws at the time of the death of their partners.





IOL tried calling Ncana and Sengadi to confirm the charges but neither of them answered their phones.



