Barely hours after his father’s funeral, #HHP’s son has been illegally booted out of his father’s house after instructions were given to locksmiths to move in between 12midnight -1am. #CustomaryWife
A case of breaking and entering has been opened with Honeydew police station. #HHP’s son’s stuff outside, amongst the stuff is his school uniform and books. #CustomaryWife sent some heavies with questionable hygiene habits, and the cops saying we’re trespassing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvi44lnhT
Today was bigger than me! Motho always saw greatness in me that I sometimes didn’t see in myself. He always said I was born to be great and felt almost undeserving of being loved by such greatness. but the feeling was mutual! He has catapulted me to the level of greatness that only a union blessed by the most High could. • • • This victory is not just mine. I am not the first that this has happened to! Which is why I am fired up and encouraged by the spirits of all the widows who have been marginalized by patriarchal in-laws in moments of grief and stripped of their dignity and the very basic need to grieve. Our grandmothers, mothers, aunts, sisters, cousins, best friends! • • • To all the women who choose to ridicule me for doing what is right; I pray that this never happens to u or ur daughter or ur best friend etc but if it does u will remember me and know that u can fight for what is right. • • • U don’t love someone because it’s convenient and easy. No! You love them because even when loving them isn’t convenient you will STILL fight for what is right for them. • • • Motho didn’t marry no punk! I am brave! I am a warrior! I am a Queen. #IAmHisWife! #IWillNotCower
