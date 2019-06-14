Hlomla creates a twitter storm after he accuses his wife of cheating. Photo: Supplied
Hell hath no fury like a man scorned, if recent events involving celebrities Scoop Makhathini and Hlomla Dandala are anything to go by.

Dandala, who stars on 1 Magic's "The River" shocked social media when he shared images which to be that of a man who is allegedly having affair with his wife. The series of images is attached to captions that reveal a lot about the state of the veteran actor's mind at the moment. He's p***ed off!

One of them read: "When a man enters your house, gets intimate with your wife while your children are IN THE HOUSE knowing full well that you are the husband, and then publicised their pictures on social media for the world to see, What is meant to happen? Any thoughts @ chiskop?"

The other read: "When a man comes into your home and shares your bed with your wife, what happens? Any thoughts @Chiskop? Oh and you cant delete this one."

But fans were left scratching their heads because the account that the star @mentioned mainly features images of the a little boy. They also brought up past rumours, which alleged the Dandala himself had been unfaithful while married. While others suggested that he dealt with his personal issues in silence. See reactions below.


All we can say is, kubi (it's bad). 

IOL