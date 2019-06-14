Hlomla creates a twitter storm after he accuses his wife of cheating. Photo: Supplied

if recent events involving celebrities Scoop Makhathini and Hlomla Dandala are anything to go by. Hell hath no fury like a man scorned,





Dandala, who stars on 1 Magic's "The River" shocked social media when he shared images which to be that of a man who is allegedly having affair with his wife. The series of images is attached to captions that reveal a lot about the state of the veteran actor's mind at the moment. He's p***ed off!





One of them read: "When a man enters your house, gets intimate with your wife while your children are IN THE HOUSE knowing full well that you are the husband, and then publicised their pictures on social media for the world to see, What is meant to happen? Any thoughts @ chiskop?"





The other read: "When a man comes into your home and shares your bed with your wife, what happens? Any thoughts @Chiskop? Oh and you cant delete this one."





But fans were left scratching their heads because the account that the star @mentioned mainly features images of the a little boy. They also brought up past rumours, which alleged the Dandala himself had been unfaithful while married. While others suggested that he dealt with his personal issues in silence. See reactions below.

Bathi Chiskop 😂😂😂😂😂 #Hlomla

When A Man Cheat It Fine

But Once A Woman Cheats It Becomes A Huge Problem. A Woman Doesn't Normally Cheat, But That The Only Option She Has When Love Is zno Longer Served By His Husband 👀👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/H7gusSD6nK — Dalton Paris (@LeboMashia) June 14, 2019

Didn’t Hlomla cheat on his ex wife??? — je suis moi (@UsedToBeABaddie) June 14, 2019

Hlomla's wife on her way to the baecation with Chiskop and little Jack leaving Hlomla @ home with a sick child. pic.twitter.com/QrYYTJOBFh — Kungeka V Mafanya (@KushkinsVM) June 14, 2019

Hlomla gowishing on an entirely different level omg — ❄Queen In The North❄ (@BossladyMsibi) June 14, 2019

Hlomla, take the L and keep it moving dog. pic.twitter.com/sESAbl4leg — Malesedi Kekana (@SediKekana) June 14, 2019

Umshado uyabekezelwa. Hlomla is not the first or the last. He must pray that God strengthens his marriage and stop bringing issues of his home to the internet. — auntie Gomo (@gomzickles) June 14, 2019

Can you imagine the bloodbath happening to the rest of us If a woman can do this to a twanging pretty boy like Hlomla? pic.twitter.com/D8GLynw05Q — Mac D (@makaziwe) June 14, 2019

Hlomla is only realizing now at his big age that there is no VIP section in this game.



Shame. — L'Dizzle Didiza (@LindaDidizaLtd) June 14, 2019





All we can say is, kubi (it's bad).





