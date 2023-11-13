Holly Rey gets real about the sometimes ugly side of having diabetes

Award-winning singer Holly Rey has always been open with her fans about being diabetic. During National Diabetes Month, Rey took to social media to highlight how managing diabetes is a struggle at times as she goes through a low period because of an ear infection.

The singer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 11 and often tries to share her journey and how she tries to manage her illness. “It isn’t always easy. I always try to showcase a positive attitude towards diabetes but sometimes it can be really hard and I think all type 1 diabetics can relate to that.

"Wherever you are I hope you know that it's okay to not be okay. And having a bad day with your diabetes does not make you a bad diabetic," captioned Rey in her video. In the video, Rey expanded on how she is currently feeling with the ear infection having her not hearing in one ear, which has sparked a chain reaction with her diabetics.

Her comments were filled with people who could relate to Rey’s video about good and bad days. Back in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rey began creating awareness about diabetes, and in a previous post she opened up about navigating everyday life with diabetes. She continued saying: “Diabetes is a chronic disease and something diabetics have to navigate and calculate everyday.