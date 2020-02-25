Mzansi songstress Holly Rey has just scored an international award nomination.
The star is a contender in the line-up for Africa’s top songwriter at the AfriMusic Song Contest which is the continent’s biggest song contest.
With the 2019 SAMA Award for Best Song already on the shelf at her Durban home, Holly is the one to beat in the Southern African regional selections. The independent artist, who writes and publishes her own material, was beside herself with delighted when the announcement was made.