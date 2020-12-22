Holly Rey tests positive for Covid-19: ’We really do need to be more responsible and protect ourselves’
Mzansi songstress Holly Rey took to social media on Tuesday to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The “Deeper” hitmaker shared a picture of herself on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption where she explained her symptoms saying that she has been following the restriction, but still got the virus.
“Tested Positive for Covid 19. On Saturday I started having body aches and I was feeling a bit shaky and nauseous. On Monday I phoned my doctor and she sent me straight to have a covid test which came back this morning as positive“, she said.
She continued: “Being diabetic makes me a high risk patient but because my diabetes is well controlled my doctors are not too concerned. I have very mild symptoms and over all I am feeling good ❤️ I have been following all regulations and have not been going out to crowded places so it is such a reminder that covid is everywhere and we really do need to be more responsible and protect ourselves. I am going into isolation for the next 10 days which is going to be interesting. I hope everybody is staying safe and looking after themselves ❤️❤️,“ she wrote.
Her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery.
@Leigh_Rudd said: “So sorry to hear, keep calm, keep strong and keep well. You will get through this😊 speedy recovery 💙”.
While @GummieTPM said: “Speedy recovery. This too shall pass. Drink lots of water and keep healthy.“
