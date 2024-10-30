Hot 102.7FM wins big at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards

Local radio station Hot 102.7FM has secured multiple wins at the 2024 Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards. The Johannesburg commercial radio station was recently named “Best Local Radio Station” for the third year in a row.

The station’s breakfast show, which is hosted by Simon Parkinson, Bunny Majaja and Simon Hill, won Best Local Radio Show honours for the second year running. Additionally, Parkinson took home the Best Local Radio Personality award. These awards come after the station scooped a bronze medal at the highly contested New York Festivals Radio Awards held in the US earlier this year.

Hot 102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai said: “This means so much to us and I’m so proud of the team. “In particular, there are two aspects to this that really make this a special set of awards. “Firstly, the fact that these awards are voted for by the people of Joburg and Ekurhuleni – our listeners – and secondly, the fact that we’ve picked up the main award three years running, which speaks to the sort of high-quality consistency that Hot 102.7FM prides itself on.”