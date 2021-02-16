'How To Ruin Christmas' star Yonda Thomas receives heartfelt message from his wife

“How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding“ actor Yonda Thomas is a lucky man. He received the cutest appreciation post from his wife Taz Emeran recently. The couple have been together for six years now and personal fitness trainer Emeran wanted to share her love for him very publicly. She took to Instagram where she posted the following heartfelt message, and their fans couldn’t stop blushing for them. She was quick to point out that although they are polar opposites and that their love story is definitely not a rom-com, their unconditional love for each other is what makes them perfect.

In the lengthy caption she wrote: “6 years together ❤ It's been a rollercoaster! We've clashed many times (like many times).

“We've disliked each other many times. We've fought many times. We've had many ugly moments that we don't post about.

“But each time we've learnt a lesson that has strengthened our relationship & that's what matters.

“We are complete opposites. He likes rainy weather, I like sunny weather. He's a realist, I'm an optimist.

“He's a skeptic and I'm the most trusting person. He likes tea and I like coffee. He sleeps at 4am and I wake up at 4am.

“My point is that we have nothing in common but we relate on one thing & that is the unconditional love we have for one another.

“Our relationship isn't a love story from a rom-com, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship, and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other.

“Something I've learned in the past 6 years is that nothing worth having comes easy.

“This relationship has taught me how to stick things out even through the roughest times and I'm so happy that we did because now our relationship is more refined and tastes better.

“As a people, we need to normalize speaking about struggles in relationships. Because believing that love is perfect is in itself a disadvantage.

“Love is imperfect but beautiful.❤”.

One fan, Mbali_enhle_phenyane said: “I'm in ntears🥺🥺 love is so Beautiful ❤️❤️”.

While another, Shes_laurenjoy said: “And in that way, beauty is not fleeting but becoming 🙏🏻🤍”.