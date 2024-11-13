How Tyla is paying homage to Aaliyah while carving her own path

Tyla success brings to mind the late Aaliyah with her smooth moves, effortless style and powerful vocals. Tyla’s ability to blend R&B with South Africa’s amapiano sound has made her one of the most talked-about artists globally.

Tyla’s breakout hit “Water” caught the world’s attention with its laid-back vibe and catchy vocals. Infused with that amapiano energy, it earned her global recognition. Her recent victory at the 2024 MTV EMAs was a major milestone, where she took home awards for Best R&B, Best African Act and Best Afrobeats. “I’m just as shocked as you guys. Thank you so much to my ‘Tygers,’ my team, and the EMAs,” she shared after her win.

"I know it’s hard to categorise my music since I mix so many genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence on me — especially Aaliyah; she’s one of my idols. The fact that I’m winning this in her dress is just incredible. Thank you, guys, so much.” While Tyla continues to build her unique identity, Aaliyah, who tragically passed away in 2001, remains a huge influence. With timeless hits like "Try Again," "One in a Million," and "Are You That Somebody?" Aaliyah revolutionised R&B by blending it with hip-hop and pop, shaping the sound of early 2000s music and leaving a lasting legacy.

Aaliyah revolutionized R&B by blending it with hip-hop and pop, shaping the sound of early 2000s. Picture: X Both artists share an understated coolness in their fashion choices and music. Aaliyah’s 90s style was defined by baggy pants, crop tops and baseball caps, creating a look that was both laid-back and ultra-feminine. Tyla’s approach to fashion reflects this same balance of comfort and edge. Her stage presence and sense of style have captivated audiences and critics alike, drawing on Aaliyah’s influence but adding her own unique flair. At the 2024 MTV EMAs, Tyla paid homage to Aaliyah by wearing the late star’s famous Roberto Cavalli dress. In doing so, she highlighted not just Aaliyah's legacy but also her own growing place in the industry.

Famously, Aaliyah also wore a yellow version of the dress at the 2000 MTV VMAs, where she won Best Female Music Video of the Year

In a recent interview with “HOT 97”, she said: “I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate my unique style and sound.” She added that she is focused on creating music that genuinely resonates with her audience. Similarly, in a 2001 interview with “Vibe Magazine”, Aaliyah shared: “I just want people to know that I’m a person first and foremost. I just want to be me.” Both artists expressed a desire for individuality and while Tyla admires Aaliyah, she is intent on carving out her own place in the industry.

What truly sets Tyla apart, aside from her music and style, is her genuine personality. In interviews and podcasts like “The Glow Up” and “The R&B Corner”, she’s shared how Aaliyah’s influence shapes her work while also focusing on her commitment to represent South African culture in the global R&B scene. Her grounded, humble attitude has earned her praise, with many describing her as "the future of global R&B"​

Just like Aaliyah, Tyla knows how to move. Aaliyah's dance routines were iconic, combining sensuality with precision and Tyla brings that same effortless rhythm to the stage. Whether in music videos or live performances, Tyla's movements and natural style immediately grabs the attention of audiences, making each performance an experience. Her ability to effortlessly blend R&B and amapiano in both her sound and dance moves is part of what makes her so special.