Sophie Lichaba. Picture: Instagram

Former "Generation" star Sophie Lichaba, nee Ndaba, is the proud co-owner of a brand new mansion, thanks to her businessman husband Max Lichacha. Taking to his Instagram account the owner of the popular Chesa Nyama eateries and lounge Kwa Lichaba shared a snap of his television presenter wife posing in front of their new luxurious home, with a heartfelt caption:

"It's such a great feeling as Man to buy your Wife her dream Home. She said "this is where I want to live " this is the house I want. I obliged. She deserves it!! Anything for my amazing Wife. She treats Me like a King after all."

In a heartwarming message, the actress-turned-talk-show-host commented on the post, she wrote: "God is faithful. I love you my hubby, my King👑 after God.🤩❤️ Waking up next to you in our precious new home is my biggest joy. More breakfasts in bed this winter❤️💝 This home I dedicate to us and our kids!!❤️👑

This comes in the wake of Sunday World reports last weekend, alleging that the star defaulted on her Featherbrook Estate home bond repayment. It was reported that the bond was in R80 000 arrears.

Shortly afterwards the "Hashtag" host shared a video of the new Chesa Nyana spot that she and her husband are opening in Sebokeng.

She wrote: My Sundays are a constant reminder that the devil always " tries" to come after a Blessed child of the most high God even on holy days👸The war was never over but... guess what. I was born Blessed!