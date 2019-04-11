Former "Generation" star Sophie Lichaba, nee Ndaba, is the proud co-owner of a brand new mansion, thanks to her businessman husband Max Lichacha.
Taking to his Instagram account the owner of the popular Chesa Nyama eateries and lounge Kwa Lichaba shared a snap of his television presenter wife posing in front of their new luxurious home, with a heartfelt caption:
"It's such a great feeling as Man to buy your Wife her dream Home. She said "this is where I want to live " this is the house I want. I obliged. She deserves it!! Anything for my amazing Wife. She treats Me like a King after all."
View this post on Instagram
It's such a great feeling as Man to buy your Wife her dream Home. She said "this is where I want to live " this is the house i want. I obliged.she deserves it!! Anything for my amazing Wife. She treats Me like a King after all❤
A post shared by Max Lichaba (@maxlichaba_) on
In a heartwarming message, the actress-turned-talk-show-host commented on the post, she wrote: "God is faithful. I love you my hubby, my King👑 after God.🤩❤️ Waking up next to you in our precious new home is my biggest joy. More breakfasts in bed this winter❤️💝 This home I dedicate to us and our kids!!❤️👑
This comes in the wake of Sunday World reports last weekend, alleging that the star defaulted on her Featherbrook Estate home bond repayment. It was reported that the bond was in R80 000 arrears.
Shortly afterwards the "Hashtag" host shared a video of the new Chesa Nyana spot that she and her husband are opening in Sebokeng.
She wrote: My Sundays are a constant reminder that the devil always " tries" to come after a Blessed child of the most high God even on holy days👸The war was never over but... guess what. I was born Blessed!
IOLView this post on Instagram
Darlings!! Happy Sunday❤My Sundays are a constant reminder that the devil always " tries" to come after a Blessed child of the most high God even on holy days👸The war was never over but. guess what. I was born Blessed! Covered by Grace. Just renovating this new venue God blessed us with says "I will always be with you I never left" You see every year l grow spiritually I'm a soldier at war n never lose a battle... you know the higher you go up the stronger the wind that Carrie's " udoti" tries to mess with ones fab life.... but darlings my God is faithful and is restoring everything those that despise tried to take! They tried to bury Gods favourite.. Remember the story of Job!! They should know by now my faith is sufficient, I'm Blessed I'm untouchable!!!💃.. I will keep rising... always will!! My song for today it's truly my favourite by (Hezekiah Walker.. God favored me) I'm favoured...Glory to God👑❤💃 #GodsFavouriteDaughter #ImWithSophie
A post shared by Sophie Lichaba SophlaEvents (@sophie.lichaba) on