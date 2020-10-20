EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram
Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram

Hulisani Ravele calls KZN Entertainment Awards 'wasteful expenditure'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Radio personality Hulisani Ravele is not very impressed with the newly announced KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards.

The event was announced at the Durban ICC last week.

The big night is set for December 15, 2020 at the Durban ICC, where the province’s most accomplished entertainment achievers will be awarded glittering trophies and cash prizes.

The comprehensive list of categories the public will vote for covers a wide spectrum of practitioners including radio DJs, club DJs, artists, actors, TV presenters, comedians, sports stars, entertainment writers and record labels. Special honorary international and achievement awards will also be handed out.

World-renowned DJ Black Coffee, DJ Tira and Sjava have all endorsed the awards.

Taking to social media after the announcement, Ravele wanted to know who’s paying for the new awards ceremony. She said that if it was government funded, it was a spit in the “face of dilapidated schools, kids who cross dangerous rivers” walking long distances to attend schools, and pupils in need of tuition.

She clarified that she’s all for celebrating those in the arts, but called the new awards show “wasteful expenditure”.

She also said that even if the funds were coming from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and not the Department of Basic Education, the “funds can (be) more purposefully used to uplift members of the arts community in the province”.

Some of tweeps agreed with Ravele’s sentiments about the funds being used for something else.

“I second your call. Even though each department is allocated a budget, but the money should be used to improve the lives of those disadvantaged. In a form of charity,” said @Kagiso_tl0u.

“Especially if we (have) national awards right??  … provincial awards are not really necessary and they can dent our social cohesion,” commented @Great_lioness.

“I concur, music isn’t even in their curriculum. Arts period is free period. That money can do well with developing arts from school level because kids with talent drop out anyway and try their luck in the industry,” commented @InfantSoulRec.

Share this article:

Related Articles