Hulisani Ravele has coined 34 as ’the year of more’

Former presenter and businesswoman Hulisani Ravele, who recently turned 34, wants to make 2022 her best year yet, coining it “34 the year of more”. Ravele, who is popular for her time on YoTV and on radio, celebrated her birthday at the Views Boutique Hotel & Spa in the Wilderness on the Garden Route. And after the celebration came an important and motivational talk with herself.

As the saying goes, “with age comes wisdom”, she offered some to her fans and followers in a long winded motivational caption where she had a conversation with her 34 year old self making it clear what she wants. She wrote: “Exactly a week ago today, I met 34. Our first date was exactly what I wanted it to be; surrounded by the ocean, filled with love, laughter, bubbles & shots, and, of course, me, looking like a fire flame spitter!!! “I wanted to show up to my first date with 34 with intention. I wanted her to understand just what I wish for our year together.

“That is, a year where we will stand firm & tall, a year where we will be bold, a year where we will let our light shine, unapologetically, and celebrate a heck of a lot! Here’s to 34, the year of more 🥂”, she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulisani Ravele (@hulisaniravele) Prior to turning 34, the “Studio MoMa” co-owner posted a picture of her 33-year-old self sitting at the seashore, enjoying a shallow wave. Just as beautiful as the picture was the caption, in which she wrote: “My goodness, what a thrill you have been! As I begin my last 36 hours or so with you, I just want to say thank you.