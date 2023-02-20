Hulisani Ravele hits back at tweeps coming for a griefstricken DJ Zinhle

Radio personality Hulisani Ravele recently defended DJ Zinhle on social media when tweeps lashed out saying that the “Umlilo” hitmaker should not have taken her daughter Kairo Forbes to her father’s memorial service. Kairo’s rapper father Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA, was tragically killed earlier this month outside Durban restaurant Wish. His friend, celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed alongside him.

Story continues below Advertisement

A memorial was held to celebrate the upcoming “Mass Country” hitmaker’s life. AKA’s fans, friends and family attended the event but DJ Zinhle is being scrutinised for allowing seven-year-old Kairo to attend, with some saying that it goes against cultural protocol. Ravele stood up to the social media trolls to provide an explanation to a question one user asked.

@LeratoMannya wrote: “I really don’t understand why DJ Zinhle has been getting the amount of flack she has been getting for just… being there to support her child through the loss of her father. “Why do you guys use cultural practices to be such POS? Why are your egos so fragile?” I really don’t understand why DJ Zinhle has been getting the amount of flack she has been getting for just… being there to support her child through the loss of her father. Why do you guys use cultural practices to be such POS? Why are your egos so fragile? — Melo’s Mommy ❤️ (@LeratoMannya) February 18, 2023 To which Ravele replied: “They grew up in environments with constant fighting & dysfunction which became their norm, their benchmark.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Anything that strays from that is wrong & beyond reach as it invalidates them and challenges the notion that things could be different if they were willing to heal & learn.” They grew up in environments with constant fighting & dysfunction which became their norm, their benchmark. Anything that strays from that is wrong & beyond reach as it invalidates them and challenges the notion that things could be different if they were willing to heal & learn. https://t.co/do4mY7ldKB — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) February 18, 2023 She continued the thread: “And I say this as a person who grew up in such an environment but chose different and continues to choose different every day with every encounter. It’s too easy to blame the past than to name the pain, do the work and heal.” Other tweeps also praised DJ Zinhle for being a pillar of strength for her daughter despite AKA and her not being together.