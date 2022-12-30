TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele has come under fire from some Twitter users after she questioned the KwaZulu-Natal government's decision to pay half the costs of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral. The musician, who died last Saturday following to a stroke, gained fame as the leader of popular award-winning musical group Big Nuz, which consisted of Mampintsha, Sbu Khomo (stage name R Mashesha) and Mzi Tshomela (stage name Danger).

Ravele, without mentioning Mampintsha's name, asked: "Why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral? "A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money? @PresidencyZA Please explain and provide supporting legislation," she tweeted. Um, why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral? A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money? @PresidencyZA Please explain and provide supporting legislation. — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 28, 2022 Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube this week, after a family visit, said: “As a province, within our policy, we have decided that a megastar of this magnitude deserves our support as he exits the stage and departs for the last time to the world beyond.”

Ravele’s tweet did not sit well with some tweeps, who weighed in on why the government's decision to fund the funeral was okay. Some, however, agreed with her sentiments. @NokwandaK_ tweeted: "Many artists have received government funded funerals. Mampintsha was part of a group that contributed immensely to Durban Tourism. “Of course, the timing is not ideal since there are more pressing matters that need the finance, but it’s not the first."

You acting like you are the only one who's paying Taxes. What makes the government, in this case a provincial government pay for the funeral, it's it looking at his contribution to the creative arts of KZN and S.A as a whole.



Wena uPsyfo wakushiyela lezi, unenhliziyo embi. 💔😔 — Mlu Ngema 🏳️‍🌈😘 (@OscarMNgema) December 29, 2022 He was a taxpayer as well?! He has been contributing to Durban tourism and creating employment etc... What's your view in Teri Pheto's fraud case? — nkosi (@ndu_34184) December 28, 2022 When one tweep raised the point that the government paying for funerals is nothing new, she explained she was unaware that a "funeral of a non-official government person being categorised ALSO means the government PAYS for it”. Zibusiso, I didn't know that a funeral of a non-official government person being categorised ALSO means the government PAYS for it. I thought it just meant they get official things, like a flag, permission to bury in special places in the cemetery. Hence my ask for legislation. https://t.co/WHc9LMOwjG — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 29, 2022 Ravele suggested government could have used the money for other purposes, such as a scholarship in his honour or a music centre, instead of contributing to the funeral. They could’ve started a scholarship in his honour, set up a music centre in the township he was born in. There are many appropriate ways to honour a talent. Meeting people who have money (or whose people could afford his funeral costs i.e. record label) halfway is not it. https://t.co/qPzrrrBLDy — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 28, 2022 The KwaZulu-Natal government contributing financially to the funeral is not the only talking point around Mampintsha’s death.

