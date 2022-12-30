Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Hulisani Ravele questions government's decision to contribute financially to Mampintsha's funeral

Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram

Hulisani Ravele. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele has come under fire from some Twitter users after she questioned the KwaZulu-Natal government's decision to pay half the costs of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral.

The musician, who died last Saturday following to a stroke, gained fame as the leader of popular award-winning musical group Big Nuz, which consisted of Mampintsha, Sbu Khomo (stage name R Mashesha) and Mzi Tshomela (stage name Danger).

Story continues below Advertisement

Ravele, without mentioning Mampintsha's name, asked: "Why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral?

"A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money? @PresidencyZA Please explain and provide supporting legislation," she tweeted.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube this week, after a family visit, said: “As a province, within our policy, we have decided that a megastar of this magnitude deserves our support as he exits the stage and departs for the last time to the world beyond.”

More on this

Ravele’s tweet did not sit well with some tweeps, who weighed in on why the government's decision to fund the funeral was okay. Some, however, agreed with her sentiments.

@NokwandaK_ tweeted: "Many artists have received government funded funerals. Mampintsha was part of a group that contributed immensely to Durban Tourism.

“Of course, the timing is not ideal since there are more pressing matters that need the finance, but it’s not the first."

Story continues below Advertisement

When one tweep raised the point that the government paying for funerals is nothing new, she explained she was unaware that a "funeral of a non-official government person being categorised ALSO means the government PAYS for it”.

Ravele suggested government could have used the money for other purposes, such as a scholarship in his honour or a music centre, instead of contributing to the funeral.

The KwaZulu-Natal government contributing financially to the funeral is not the only talking point around Mampintsha’s death.

Story continues below Advertisement

A video clip of Mampintsha’s family is currently trending on social media with reports circulating that Mampintsha’s mother Zama Gumede had allegedly been denied access to view her son’s body.

In a video clip shared by Sihle Mavuso on Twitter, a group of women from Mampintsha’s family are seen picketing outside the Clermont Icebolethu Mortuary, and the words “she (referring to Gumede) just wants to see her son for the last time” can be heard.

The celebrated musician's memorial service took place on Thursday, at Bishop Dube's eThekwini Community Church in the Durban CBD. The funeral service will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Related Topics:

TwitterSouth African EntertainmentEntertainmentCelebrity Gossip2022Deaths and Tributes

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi