‘I am heartbroken’ – Samantha Cowen slams trolling of Jeremy Mansfield

Broadcaster and life coach Samantha Cowen harshly slams the trolling of terminally ill former Highveld Stereo (Now 947), 702 and Hot 102.7 FM DJ Jeremy Mansfield. On Friday, author and broadcaster Samantha Cowen shared a rare and brief update on fellow colleague and radio legend Jeremy Mansfield about his health battle complications.

In snippet of a video, Cowen said: “We are doing this video because many of you sent messages and we wanted to said thank you.” Mansfield on the video suggests that: “we should set up one of those Zoom sessions just to chat with people. We can’t give them too much content as we don’t that whether it's going to be a good day or an up-day and there’s anyway we can give people a warning.” Cowen did outline to Jeremy that: “Remember how you were always spontaneous? This will come back and bite you.”

After large trolls being thrown on the terminally ill Mansfield, Samantha Cowen issued an update on Facebook showing gratitude and calling for those who came for him. The statement reads: “Thank you to everyone who took time to send lovely messages to Jeremy after Friday’s little video. “He was very touched and I think it made a huge difference to him to know how many people love him.

“Unfortunately there was some trolling, luckily it all came to me so I could filter it before it got to him. “Unpleasant, but not life-threatening. “It does mean though that we cannot do this live zoom he wanted to do.

“As his friends we can’t allow a situation where someone might take that opportunity to be cruel. “As you can see, he is frail and we won't risk him getting hurt emotionally while he is suffering physically. “I am heartbroken to have to write this,” she said.