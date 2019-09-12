"Idols SA" season 12 runner-up Thami Shobede has died at age 31, as confirmed by Mzansi Magic on Thursday.
"As Mzansi Magic and Idols SA , we are saddened by the passing of our former Idols SA contestant Thami Shobede. Thami was a very talented musician with lots still to offer to the music industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed says Philly Kubheka, HOD , PR and Publicity for Local Entertainment Channels", siad Mzansi Magic publicist Irvin Pooe.
The "Sthandwa" singer died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria according to his record label Gallo Record Company.
Tributes have poured in following the announcement of his death from his fans mourning his death.
RIP Thami Shobede, what a talent we have lost 💔💔— Lorato Khumalo (@lorakhumz) September 12, 2019
Rest Easy Bro🕊💔😭 @ThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/LN8omEJGLw— Bogeng Immaculate.🇿🇦 (@I_Itebogeng) September 12, 2019
Kodwa my friend!!!! @ThamiShobede 😭😭😭😭 was this a sign that you leaving us in 2019!! 😭😭🙏 #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/DUgLt4PbhO— #MamaKaBafana 😢 (@nelisiwe_sibiya) September 12, 2019
Bathong Thami tlhe 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Rest In Peace. @ThamiShobede #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/VhZM9rs6WR— Radibuseng ⚜️ (@Motlatsi_n) September 12, 2019
#RIPTHAMI#RIPTHAMISHOBEDE@ThamiShobede 😔 pic.twitter.com/hbbhfAwQTt— diva_davids (@leratodavids) September 12, 2019
RIP my friend Thami Shobede #thamishobedeRIP 😢— Paul Mtirara (@PaulMtirara) September 12, 2019
2019 has to come to an end 💔😭— Smolo 🇿🇦/🇸🇿 (@_TheRealOtli) September 12, 2019
We've lost so many lives.
Rest easy @ThamiShobede 🕊
Death be not proud. RIP @ThamiShobede 💔💔😔😔#RIPThami pic.twitter.com/aYq40vTmD8— We say no to rape against women 🙅♀️ (@Sandile_1995) September 12, 2019
This is really heartbreaking @ThamiShobede ! Lord, 💔 Rip Thami! . . So shocking but only God knows. #SAidols May your soul rest in peace 😢😪 pic.twitter.com/upjmvYTFvD— Kaki___________🦋 (@Lukaki5) September 12, 2019
No no not u Thami Shobede pic.twitter.com/39W1zlm6Ii— Nana (@MaNtusi_) September 12, 2019
Me in 2016, Kissing my fave idol. I cant believe you're gone! Return if possible. @ThamiShobede #RestInPeaceThami#RIPThami#ThamiShobede#RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/68LcXsXjaU— ˢᶰᵒʷᶠᴵᵃᵏᵉ ❄ (@King_Snoo) September 12, 2019