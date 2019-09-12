Thami Shobede. Picture: Facebook

"Idols SA" season 12 runner-up Thami Shobede has died at age 31, as confirmed by Mzansi Magic on Thursday. "As Mzansi Magic and Idols SA , we are saddened by the passing of our former Idols SA contestant Thami Shobede. Thami was a very talented musician with lots still to offer to the music industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed says Philly Kubheka, HOD , PR and Publicity for Local Entertainment Channels", siad Mzansi Magic publicist Irvin Pooe.

The "Sthandwa" singer died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria according to his record label Gallo Record Company.

Tributes have poured in following the announcement of his death from his fans mourning his death.

RIP Thami Shobede, what a talent we have lost 💔💔 — Lorato Khumalo (@lorakhumz) September 12, 2019

Kodwa my friend!!!! @ThamiShobede 😭😭😭😭 was this a sign that you leaving us in 2019!! 😭😭🙏 #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/DUgLt4PbhO — #MamaKaBafana 😢 (@nelisiwe_sibiya) September 12, 2019

RIP my friend Thami Shobede #thamishobedeRIP 😢 — Paul Mtirara (@PaulMtirara) September 12, 2019

2019 has to come to an end 💔😭

We've lost so many lives.



Rest easy @ThamiShobede 🕊 — Smolo 🇿🇦/🇸🇿 (@_TheRealOtli) September 12, 2019

Death be not proud. RIP @ThamiShobede 💔💔😔😔#RIPThami pic.twitter.com/aYq40vTmD8 — We say no to rape against women 🙅‍♀️ (@Sandile_1995) September 12, 2019

This is really heartbreaking @ThamiShobede ! Lord, 💔 Rip Thami! . . So shocking but only God knows. #SAidols May your soul rest in peace 😢😪 pic.twitter.com/upjmvYTFvD — Kaki___________🦋 (@Lukaki5) September 12, 2019