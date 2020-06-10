'Idols SA' season 16 is back in production

With the implementation of a hard lockdown that started in March, many television shows were not able to continue production until recently. One of those shows was Mzansi Magic's hit reality talent show, "Idols SA". Now that the country is on level 3 of the lockdown, "Idols SA" has picked up where it left off. Last week Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung posted videos and pictures of himself on the "Idols SA" stage. In one of the pictures, he said: "Let the work begin".

He also asked young and upcoming fashion designers to submit their ideas for designs they would like to design and see him in when the live show's debut.

"Idols SA Season 16 is currently in production phase. The shooting of mass and on-line auditions was completed before the government implemented lockdown on 26 March 2020.

The production company (SIC Entertainment) has been adhering to all the government lockdown guidelines and regulations whilst recording post the mass auditions.

The show’s start date will be communicated closer to the time", said Nomsa Philiso: Director, Local Entertainment Channels.

Fellow judge Unathi Nkayi also took to Instagram to let her followers know that the show was back in production.

In one of her posts, Unathi said: "With the @idolssa styling team we’ve had to reinvent looks because of the restrictions of lockdown and also the fact fashion houses have suffered deeply because of it."

