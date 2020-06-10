'Idols SA' season 16 is back in production
With the implementation of a hard lockdown that started in March, many television shows were not able to continue production until recently.
One of those shows was Mzansi Magic's hit reality talent show, "Idols SA".
Now that the country is on level 3 of the lockdown, "Idols SA" has picked up where it left off.
Last week Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung posted videos and pictures of himself on the "Idols SA" stage. In one of the pictures, he said: "Let the work begin".
He also asked young and upcoming fashion designers to submit their ideas for designs they would like to design and see him in when the live show's debut.
"Idols SA Season 16 is currently in production phase. The shooting of mass and on-line auditions was completed before the government implemented lockdown on 26 March 2020.
The production company (SIC Entertainment) has been adhering to all the government lockdown guidelines and regulations whilst recording post the mass auditions.
The show’s start date will be communicated closer to the time", said Nomsa Philiso: Director, Local Entertainment Channels.
Fellow judge Unathi Nkayi also took to Instagram to let her followers know that the show was back in production.
In one of her posts, Unathi said: "With the @idolssa styling team we’ve had to reinvent looks because of the restrictions of lockdown and also the fact fashion houses have suffered deeply because of it."
LOCKDOWN - Because of the lockdown the @idolssa styling team and I have had to think outside the box because we CANNOT commission too much NOW. Our fashion houses have been hit hard. My mission for them had always been to be a gracious canvas. With tha in mind @pieter.serton my stylist and I have reinvented some looks by going into my wardrobe archives for THIS season. These two dresses I bought from @palesamokubung at the same time🤦🏾♀️😂She DIDNT understand me BUT I have this thing that if I like something and I can see that I can reinvent it I commission it in different colours. So many of you LOVE this dress❤️🙏🏾 Thought I would Share the history behind it
LOCKDOWN - @maxhosa made me leggings because boots don’t fit me. With the @idolssa styling team we’ve had to reinvent looks because of the restrictions of lockdown and also the fact fashion houses have suffered deeply because of it.
