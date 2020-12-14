'Idols SA' winner Zama Khumalo chats about her future plans

On Sunday, 19-year-old Zama Khumalo was crowned the “Idols SA” season 16 winner in a finale show that saw her walk away with a much sought after recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. Making her start up journey a breeze, she also won an instant R1 million, R150 000 worth of the latest Samsung products, an all-new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100 000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120 000 and R80 000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha. Zama took some time out to talk about her next moves after winning the reality TV show. What idea do you have for your upcoming album? To make music that my peers can relate to and also accommodate elderly people.

What advice would you give anyone about pursuing one's dreams?

Knock on every door and dare not take any opportunity for granted

People always comment that Idols winners tend to disappear. How do you intend to keep your brand alive?

I plan to keep in contact with my supporters, give them content and work hard.

Who is your local music inspiration and why?

My musical inspiration is Kelly Khumalo. Just like she does every genre of music, I would like to do that also.

Who do you wish to work with?

I'd love to work with Amanda Black.

How does it feel to be the ultimate winner?

It is a dream come true, it is my biggest achievement yet.

And having the opportunity to work with Kalawa, how does that feel like?

I'm really excited about, I'm ready to work and learn more about music.

Your life has literally changed over night. What are you most excited about?

I'm more excited about making music now that I'm given the platform.

Any last words?

Thank you so so much for all your support, all your beautiful messages. I really appreciate it.