Last week ProVerb took to Instagram to share that there’s no feeling like making your Father proud and hearing him say “Well done my boy”.
These were the words his father said after the rapper bought himself a brand new, red Porsche Cayenne which retails for just over R1 million.
The new wheels come mere weeks after speculation that ProVerb and his Miss SA girlfriend Liesel Lourie split after fans noticed that he deleted all of her pictures from his Instagram account.
There’s no feeling like making your Father proud and hearing him say “Well done my boy” 🤗
Now, just days after his big car reveal the "Idols SA" host is living it up in Dubai with the reality TV music competition's Top 3 contenders. ProVerb shared some snaps of his shenanigans on Instagram, and he looks to be having loads of fun.
Tried skiing today at Ski Dubai, I’ll try anything at least once 🎿
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.
Music is the universal language of mankind 🙌🏾
Painting Dubai Red tonight in this Party Stretch Limo 🙌🏾
The quality of decision is like the well-timed swoop of a falcon which enables it to strike with precision!
To see more of ProVerb and the Top 3's adventures, be sure not miss M-Net's "Idols SA" on Sunday.