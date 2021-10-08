Ifani dragged for controversial tweet amid Boity vs Bujy GBV allegations

Rapper and reality TV star Ifani got tongues wagging over his controversial tweet about Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa’s physical altercation. This comes after Boity had, this week, confirmed she was assaulted by former Metro FM presenter Bujy.

In a statement issued on social media, the “Wuz Dat” hitmaker also revealed that a case of assault has been opened against Bujy. “It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with keen interest,” read the statement. Celebrities and fans alike showed an outpouring of love and support to Boity, with many condemning this act of violence, while some, including rapper Ifani, made a mockery of the incident.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the “uTatakho” star wrote: “If God gave me a chance to hit Boity I wouldn’t use a bottle…” said Ifani. If God gave me a chance

To hit Boity



I wouldn't use a bottle.



🌶🍑 — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) October 8, 2021 The rapper’s post stirred a heated debate on Twitter, with fans including Boity’s bestie Maps Maponyane condemning the bad joke. Hitting back at Ifani, the former “Top Billing” presenter wrote: “You’ve genuinely always said it best when you’ve said nothing at all. This is just sad. Respect yourself.”

You've genuinely always said it best when you've said nothing at all.

This is just sad. Respect yourself. https://t.co/MDxjbbx0LT — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) October 8, 2021 “This is so disrespectful! So tasteless. You’re a grown a** man!,” commented author Jackie Phamotse. This is so disrespectful! So tasteless. Your a grown as man! — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) October 8, 2021 “Is this freedom of speech or uyadelela (he’s been disrespectful) uIfani saying this of Boity?” added novelist L. Sojini. Is this freedom of speech or uyadelela u Ifani saying this of Boity? pic.twitter.com/OIlUZV9Xg7 — L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) October 8, 2021 “Thank Goodness God will never give you a chance to hit Boity in any manner. This isn’t the time to be joking about GBV, wrote Doda Mdoda.

That’s crass! This thing is very sensitive and what you should be doing as a responsible man is to condemn ladothi wenziwe yilantwana uBujy. — Doda Ndoda (@magqib) October 8, 2021 “That’s crass! This thing is very sensitive and what you should be doing as a responsible man is to condemn ladothi wenziwe yilantwana uBujy (what Bujy did). That’s crass! This thing is very sensitive and what you should be doing as a responsible man is to condemn ladothi wenziwe yilantwana uBujy. — Doda Ndoda (@magqib) October 8, 2021 Ifani’s fans jumped to his defence, insisting that folks must stop attacking the rapper and focus their attention on Bujy instead. Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

You guys are attacking ifani for nothing. Go for the guy who assaulted boity — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@JanVanPotgieter) October 8, 2021 Ifani is getting more heat from the “cancellers” for a tweet than Bujy did for attempted murder on Boity pic.twitter.com/rsCPlAcI9u — . (@ONM0224) October 8, 2021 Lol! It's a metaphor...dude played around with words and your minds too🥵🥵😂😂🤌 — Dipuo Dee Makhura (@dee_makhura) October 8, 2021 In the audio clips that were shared with The Citizen, this week, and then posted on social media, the pair (Boity and Bikwa) are be heard exchanging insults before the fight ensued at the hotel in Midrand last week. Bujy, who reportedly spent time in custody at a Johannesburg Correctional Centre, confirmed that he has opened a counter case of assault against Boity. “I also opened a common case of assault against the culprit for physically attacking me, and after being in pain from the injuries I sustained for seven days, being held in police custody.