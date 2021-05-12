EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
iFani. Picture: Instagram
iFani. Picture: Instagram

iFani’s claims of not being a 'celebrity' anymore causes heated debate

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local hip hop artist iFani’s, real name Mzayifani Boltin, post regarding not being a celebrity anymore has caused a debate on Twitter over whether he is – or ever was – famous.

Taking to the micro-blogging website yesterday, the “Iingoma Ezimnandi” hitmaker posted that he’s glad that he’s no longer considered a celebrity, where he stated that he was empathising with what Black Coffee is going through.

And while he initially included AKA, he recanted that statement.

He said: “I'm so glad I'm not a celebrity anymore. I feel for Nkosinathi.

”I feel for Kiernan. No, wait, sungxama ... I feel for Nkosinathi qha.“

The rapper last dropped a solo project in 2013, however, he’s been featured in various songs over the years.

A heated debate erupted on Twitter about whether iFani was ever considered a celebrity.

Black Coffee made news headlines this week, after he lashed out at his estranged wife Enhle Mbali, following claims she made on social media this week.

Enhle took to social media, after her application for a protection order against Black Coffee was set aside.

This comes after the actress detailed how she was allegedly abused by the DJ.

Black Coffee has denied assaulting Enhle.

Following the court’s decision to set aside her application, Enhle released a video on social media, in which she said she would not be protecting the father of her two sons anymore.

After her video, Enhle updated her fans on Instagram, saying that the electricity in her home was turned off, eluding to Black Coffee cutting it.

Black Coffee then took to Twitter, where he called Enhle a liar.

“Stop lying!!! The lies are too much. I won’t be quiet anymore. The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because of your lifestyle”, he said in one tweet.

Share this article: