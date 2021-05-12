iFani’s claims of not being a 'celebrity' anymore causes heated debate

Local hip hop artist iFani’s, real name Mzayifani Boltin, post regarding not being a celebrity anymore has caused a debate on Twitter over whether he is – or ever was – famous.

Taking to the micro-blogging website yesterday, the “Iingoma Ezimnandi” hitmaker posted that he’s glad that he’s no longer considered a celebrity, where he stated that he was empathising with what Black Coffee is going through.

And while he initially included AKA, he recanted that statement.

He said: “I'm so glad I'm not a celebrity anymore. I feel for Nkosinathi.

”I feel for Kiernan. No, wait, sungxama ... I feel for Nkosinathi qha.“

I'm so glad

I'm not a celebrity anymore



I feel for Nkosinathi 😥

I feel for Kiernan 😭



No, wait, sungxama... I feel for Nkosinathi qha. — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) May 12, 2021

The rapper last dropped a solo project in 2013, however, he’s been featured in various songs over the years.

A heated debate erupted on Twitter about whether iFani was ever considered a celebrity.

Ifani dear, when were you a celebrity ? https://t.co/U0zPmKSIlk — Hilia Makee (@HiliaMakee) May 12, 2021

What a gross way to try to become relevant again, ifani. https://t.co/OW3uofUJFZ — Keansling (@keansling) May 12, 2021

Dude you embarrassing yourself, you were not one to begin with. https://t.co/8RunS2xdKM — Matimu🐺 (@matimu_nkun) May 12, 2021

it's everyone that acting like ifani never gave us hits and went gold in one day on the comments for me https://t.co/6DLW5upznk — brizzy/bara✨ (@BrizzyBara) May 12, 2021

I will respect your opinion about Ifani. I cannot mize the fact that ifani gave us iingoma ezimnandi and many of us were relating to the song. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/CeUOGHy0C5 — m a s h e s h a 💨 (@dollar_mashesha) May 12, 2021

People saying iFani was never a celebrity just for likes. Ingoma ezimnandi was once one of the biggest songs in the country. Had other hits - shake, ewe, milli, amakhwenkwe. Became a TV presenter. This man was one of the most booked artist in the country. https://t.co/OIBNNHtlIh — Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) May 12, 2021

Black Coffee made news headlines this week, after he lashed out at his estranged wife Enhle Mbali, following claims she made on social media this week.

Enhle took to social media, after her application for a protection order against Black Coffee was set aside.

This comes after the actress detailed how she was allegedly abused by the DJ.

Black Coffee has denied assaulting Enhle.

Following the court’s decision to set aside her application, Enhle released a video on social media, in which she said she would not be protecting the father of her two sons anymore.

After her video, Enhle updated her fans on Instagram, saying that the electricity in her home was turned off, eluding to Black Coffee cutting it.

Black Coffee then took to Twitter, where he called Enhle a liar.

“Stop lying!!! The lies are too much. I won’t be quiet anymore. The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because of your lifestyle”, he said in one tweet.