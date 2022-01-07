In 2022, Somizi won’t waste time explaining anything

After living it up in the Mother City over the past week, media personality and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo is back at home in Jozi cooking for himself. The star posted a short Instagram video showing off his scrumptious looking dinner dishes, spinach and creamy potato bake and drumsticks, but the star also dished out some spice while at it.

Captioned “Andizi this year”, he said his 2022 new year resolution is not to explain himself to anybody anymore. “My first resolution for 2022 moving forward is that if you ever hear anything about me, whether you edit it, you believe it, or you don’t, it is none of my business. Don’t involve me. I am not explaining myself to anybody anymore. Life is too short. Happy 2022, all the best. I love you,” said Somgaga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Somizi’s fast-paced lifestyle and career moves leaves him in the public eye at every turn. It’s no wonder the star is fed up with having to explain his actions and words, whether good or bad.