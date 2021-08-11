In memory of king of the airwaves Bob Mabena

Family and friends of Bob “The Jammer” Mabena. remember the radio and television icon, a year after his death. Mabena died from cardiac arrest on August 10, 2020.

The 51-year-old was, at the time of his death, the host of “Power Breakfast” alongside Faith Mangope on Power 98.7. The station invited family, fans and fans to celebrate Mabena’s life and legacy on air. Taking listeners down memory lane, radio mogul Given Mkhari shared some of his fond memories with Mabena before he joined the station.

“After we got the license, he said: ‘You know what’s gonna happen right? I’m coming home,’ ” said Mkhari “We had agreed that he was not coming to Power 987 to be on air. He was actually not even coming to POWER 987, he was coming to be the head of programming at MSG Group.” Mkhari explained that six months into his new position, Mabena was ready to get back on the airwaves and do what he did best.

“Someone who was doing breakfast at the time fell ill, then Mabena the boss said, ‘I’m gonna step in’.” This was in 2017 and Mabena never looked back. Mabena’s son Kamogelo Ncube, who was also invited to join in the celebrations of his father’s life at Power 987, said his father was “extremely passionate” about radio.

Mabena was also a supportive father and a loving husband, Ncube shared. “He wasn’t that hard dad that would just punish you with words and so forth. He was quite soft-spoken, even in his disciplinary mode,” said Ncube. Kaya 959, where Mabena spent 10 years, on Tuesday honoured his legacy with music and beautiful memories from his fans and friends.

Kaya 9659 breakfast show hosts Thomas and Skhumba were joined by celebrity guests including Mel Bala, Glen Lewis and Dr Khumalo to celebrate Mabena on the first anniversary of his death. “Most of us have had a Bob Mabena moment in our lives. Perhaps you knew him and worked with him, or like millions of South Africans, he was always a part of your life – connecting through the magic of the radio” said Kaya 959 station director Sibongile Mtyali. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mabena made a name for himself at Radio Bop in the early 1990’s.