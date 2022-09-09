Innocence Masuku thanks Mzanzi for the love after spike in Twitter followers

After spending recent months trying to win back the hearts of Mzanzi, former actor and musician Innocent Masuku celebrated a victory when he gained 10k followers on Twitter in 24 hours. Masuku is recovering from a long and dark past of drug abuse, which saw him lose everything he had.

Well-known for his much loved character “Bobo” on ‘Yizo Yizo’, where he played a high school drug addict, his on-screen persona became his true life story. An emotional Masuku posted a video of himself thanking tweeps for “following” him. He said: “Mzansi !! Thanks a lot for your love and support. My account has reached 10K followers within 24 hours.

“I really don’t have words. I’m speechless because I didn’t think the support can be this much, but overall I thank and appreciate your love and support. Ngiyan’Ncanywa #YizoYizo.” Mzansi !! Thanks a lot for your love and support. My Account has reach 10K followers within 24 hours. I really don’t have words I’m speechless because I didn’t think the support can be this much but overall i thank and appreciate your love and support. Ngiyan’Ncanywa #YizoYizo pic.twitter.com/jluFGCR719 — Innocent Masuku (@InocentMasuku) September 7, 2022 The actor said in the video: “Thank you for following me, this is crazy, the numbers are crazy, I just opened a Twitter account. ”Keep on following and I’ll keep on posting.” The Soweto-born actor opened up about his drug abuse experience in various interviews, in an attempt to encourage the youth and clear his reputation.

More recently, he told his story on ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’ . Tweeps were supportive of his Twitter page. @Bee_Motshabi wrote: “Welcome back Bobo! We’ll see you back on our screens soon soon! Modimo ke o 🙌🏽”

Welcome back Bobo! We’ll see you back on our screens soon soon! Modimo ke o 🙌🏽 — 🟣Sunshine (@Bee_Motshabi) September 7, 2022 @sewelankoana wrote: “Great to have you here with us and it’s really good to see you back,healthy and focused..All the best on everything you do🙏” Great to have you here with us and it’s really good to see you back,healthy and focused.all the best on everything you do🙏 pic.twitter.com/dssVKC84iy — SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) September 7, 2022 @KurhulaScara wrote: “@iDiskiTimes saved Junior Khanye’s career and @podcastwithmacg will definitely revive Bobo's career. I love seeing fellow South African brothers bringing each other up, I wish to see many more brothers receiving assistance also.” @iDiskiTimes saved Junior Khanyes career and @podcastwithmacg will definitely revive Bobo's career. I love seeing fellow South African brothers bringing each other up, I wish to see many more brothers receiving assistance also. — Proudly South African💚🇿🇦 (@KurhulaScara) September 7, 2022 @Lekota_Terror wrote: “Happy 4 u men .it was never easy for u I guess .pls stay on that lane and never b tempted to go back .stop mixing with the wrong people again .your family need you more than ever there should b a lot to catch up with them.

“Never disappoint urself and them again .Much support bro.” Happy 4 u men .it was never easy for u I guess .pls stay on that lane and never b tempted to go back .stop mixing with the wrong people again .your family need you more than ever there should b a lot to catch up with them. Never disappoint urself and them again .Much support bro — Lekota(Terror) (@Lekota_Terror) September 8, 2022 In his interview with MacG and Sol on September 6, Masuku revealed how he would go without sleep for three days max while he was high on cocaine and then cut it out for two days to recover. “A drug demands from you, every minute, it feels like you can smoke the stuff every minute, no matter the time, and drugs like cocaine, you can go for days without sleep.