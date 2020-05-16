Innocent Matijane spills the tea on filming 'The Way Ngingakhona'

Moja Love's latest reality show, "The Way Ngingakhona", follows three friends showing viewers some of their daily activities and revealing moments of pride and struggles faced by the LGBTQI+ community.

It stars social media star Innocent Matijane, Tholang Motsumi and MJ Maponya.

We caught up with Innocent.





How did your involvement in "The Way Ngingakhona" come about?





I actually went to the Moja Love offices for an audition for a music show and I was introduced to Tholang Motsumi who was also there. One of the producers told me about an idea they had for a reality show and I said why don’t we have a show that focuses on the LGBTQI+ community and that’s how it all came about.





What made you say yes to be apart of this show?





I said yes because I wanted to be apart of a show that empowers others when they watch it. It was important to educate people of the daily struggles and lives of people in the LGBTQI+ community and this show does that.





The show chronicles the lives of young black South Africans in the LGBTQI+ community in a very personal and sometimes raw way, were you at all apprehensive about what you reveal about yourself on the show?





Not really. It is a reality and if I am emotional for example, that should show. When you deliver your truth that is when people relate to you and that is when the show touches lives. I also think that people are able to tell what’s fake and what’s real so it’s very important to show what we really go through.





How supportive were your friends and family of you doing the show and also being featured?





My best friend was very supportive at first but he did get a little uncomfortable while filming. I never told my family, I just ambushed them with cameras.







