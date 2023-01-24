Inside Anatii’s private listening session at Opera, Rosebank

Five years on from the release of his brilliant second studio album, “Iyeza”, Anatii is finally gearing up to give fans an eagerly anticipated new project. The 30-year-old rapper and producer held a private listening session and birthday party at Rosebank’s Opera restaurant on Thursday night when he teased some unreleased music.

“celebrating all year 🎂 🎥 @raymnzn,” he posted on Instagram along with a reel from the evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANATII (@anatii) The new music he teased sees Anatii experimenting with the sounds of amapiano, with his own twist. The “Thixo Onefefe” hitmaker worked with the likes of Yumbs, 031 Choppa and Ice Beats Slide on some of the music.

During the evening Anatii welcomed a host of industry friends including the likes of Moonchild Sanelly, Nomuzi Mabena, Laduma, Thandiswa Mazwai, Uncle Vinny, Sjava, Pearl Thusi and Msaki. In November, Anatii emerged from a lengthy musical hiatus with the release of his latest single titled “Amadlozi” featuring LOOKAUPS. Previously, he delved into the world of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) with the release of “Punisher”.

Last year also saw Anatii return to live performances as he headlined the first Cape Town instalment of the Riky Rick’s live music and fashion focused festival, Cotton Fest. Anatii will also be performing at the Joburg leg of the festival on February 4, after the line-up was recently announced. He’ll be joined by a massive line-up that includes other heavy hitters like A-Reece, Nasty C, Young Stunna and DJ Maphorisa. “The Line-Up for UCF SPORTS CLUB JHB 2023 has arrived. Pull up on the 4th of February at the Station, Newtown to see some of South Africa's finest artists put on a show to remember.