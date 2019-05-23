South African media personality Anele Mdoda celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, and threw a star-studded party which was attended by some of our favourite local stars including Minnie Dlamini, Jessica Nkosi, Unathi Msengana and Sizwe Dhlomo, and her family.

Taking to her Instagram page, "The Voice SA" host shared a series of snaps from her "night market/ coats and sneakers" themed party using the hashtag "35 Not Out," and by the looks of it, they had quite the celebration.