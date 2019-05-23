South African media personality Anele Mdoda celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, and threw a star-studded party which was attended by some of our favourite local stars including Minnie Dlamini, Jessica Nkosi, Unathi Msengana and Sizwe Dhlomo, and her family.
Taking to her Instagram page, "The Voice SA" host shared a series of snaps from her "night market/ coats and sneakers" themed party using the hashtag "35 Not Out," and by the looks of it, they had quite the celebration.
So much that some of the guests couldn't even remember whose birthday they were celebrating. "Idols SA" judge and singer, Unathi, shared a snap from the party on her Insta page as well, alongside the caption: "When a guest thanked @celestentuli for a great party....Phofu @zintathu was the birthday girl.....and Celeste goes ‘Anytime Baby Anytime’😩🤣 #AneleTurns35#35NotOut..."
See more snaps below.
Mara @minniedlamini Squinzo stays ready with the lighting. #35NotOut
Work Life Goals @947joburg #35NotOut
My dad and his homies #35NotOut
A photo directed by a loving Mr Jones #35Notout @unathi.co @minniedlamini @zizotshwete
Road Dawg.and the road is long #35NotOut
My idea was a night market and @lunganig nailed it #35NotOut
@khethamkhize and Hosh Reo @reddy4whatever #35NotOut
