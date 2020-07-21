Inside DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai's court drama

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Veteran radio personality DJ Fresh has taken controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai to court over claims she made about him on Twitter. According to Sunday World, the former Metro FM host, who now works for 94.7 FM, filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court that he was applying for a court interdict against Ntsiki. This comes after Ntsiki posted on her social media platforms accusing DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, of being a rapist. She was reacting to social media posts by Penny Lebyane, who claimed that her ex-boyfriend, whose name she did not reveal, abused her. Penny and Fresh dated 19 years ago. “In so far as Penny Lebyane, the author of the original post is concerned, I dated her briefly in 2001, i.e. 19 years ago. I broke up with her because our relationship was toxic and a restraining order was obtained against her after she attempted to force friends of mine off the road. I have not had dealings with her since,” reads Fresh’s affidavit.

According to the publication Penny said she was upset that Fresh had dragged her into his battle with Ntsiki.

“I have never mentioned his name in my posts, he is quantifying himself using me”.

Fresh has asked the court to grant him an order to force Ntsiki to retract the statement and take down the post.

This is because Ntsiki has refused to retract the post despite a letter of demand by Fresh’s legal team.

“I feel like I’m being intimidated by you and I want clarity if this is the case? Your client has reputational damage already from the post on Facebook which has nothing to do with me,” Ntsiki responded in a letter.

While Ntsiki has not commented on the matter, Penny took to Twitter and released a video saying she requested that her lawyers deal with the issue.

“My lawyers have served Mr Sikwane’s lawyers with a letter requesting proof that I am the originator of the post that Miss Ntsiki Mazwai is being taken to court based on and where and when was a restraining order served to me 19 years ago”, said Penny.