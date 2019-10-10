Inside Vatiswa Ndara's meeting with Minister Nathi Mthethwa
In his tweet the minister thanked Ndara for taking him in her confidence.
Just had a meeting with Minister @NathiMthethwaSA giving me an opportunity to expand on the issues raised in the Open letter. He'll respond to it in due course. He encourages SA creatives to not lose momentum and keep up the burning spirit of progress.— Vatiswa Ndara (@theVati_Can) October 9, 2019
In the open letter, Ndara quoted an offer from Ferguson Films to shoot season 3 of "iGazi".
Thank you for taking my call earlier Vatiswa @theVati_Can & for taking me in your confidence. I deemed it important that mine not be an immediate public response but one that stems from first embracing you as the actors we dearly love first. I have heard you. We will be in touch. pic.twitter.com/dlm4aogP00— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 8, 2019