Intaba yase Dubai steps back from his music career: ‘Let’s take a break. It’s time to accept we have failed’

Music artist Intaba yase Dubai, real name Lindokuhle Msomi, has accepted defeat announcing to his fans that he will be taking a step back from his music career. The former Ambitious Entertainment label baby made headlines last year when he lambasted the label for not paying him a cent for the chart-topping single “Imali eningi”, that he featured on with Big Zulu and the late Riky Rick.

At the time he wrote: “’Imali eningi’ has reached over 12 million streams. But I’m broke. Never even got R1.” Almost a year later, the musician has thrown in the towel letting his fans know that he is stepping back from music and “accepting failure”. In a lengthy Facebook post dedicated to his “music” he said: “Hi music, I wish you to know that I love you all the time.

“And I have trusted you till today, in everything we went through together I just wish you believe me when I say I don’t blame you and the experience was amazing. “You taught me how to be strong. I appreciate you. As you know we have built ourselves a lot of enemies. Even our lifestyle has changed , we now seek for protection 24/7 because they want to keep us as slaves forever.” He went on to add that it’s time to accept that he has failed and is moving on to something else.

“Let’s take a break. It’s time to accept we have failed let’s try something else and move on in life.” To his fans, family and friends who has loved and supported him, he said that he isn’t “giving up” but needed to start something new in order for him to survive. "Know that I love you and I’m not giving up but I have to start something new in order to survive. I’m still available for performances. To projects I have promised you wish to put them on hold till further notice.“

He continued: “I got myself a job. And I promise one day if ever we will be free from this jail we in. I’ll give you music as I won’t stop recording since I love writing music. “For now let’s accept another chapter in my life. I have a lot of work as a Director at 3Point7 Ent and I hope you will support our new kids as they about to take off. He ended by saying that it’s time to go back behind the scenes “where his heart has always been”.

Saddened fans took to the comments to wish him good luck on his journey forward. Molefe Lekitla King commented: “Eish I feel you my brada that's painful & a lesson foreal you were the best & still are never doubt that I pray you comeback even stronger God bless always🙏💕💯💪💪.” Sbonga Ndlovu wrote: “All the best in your new chapter keep your head up. It takes courage to pursue your dreams.”