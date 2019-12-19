Gqom star Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, finally broke her silence after a skinny photograph of her started making the rounds on social media.
On Wednesday, Babes Wodumo's massive weight loss drove Twitter into a frenzy after a picture of the singer looking extremely slim, with fans questioning the reasons behind her drastic weight loss.
The snap that went viral, raised concerns among fans on social media, with some pointing fingers at the musician's boyfriend Mampintsha who also recently shocked the nation with his own weigh loss video that emerged on social media, just over a month ago.
Taking to Twitter, the singer, in what looks like a cry for help, urged fans to pray for her.