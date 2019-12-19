Is Babes Wodumo's ‘pray for me’ a cry for help? Twitter asks









Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram Gqom star Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, finally broke her silence after a skinny photograph of her started making the rounds on social media. On Wednesday, Babes Wodumo's massive weight loss drove Twitter into a frenzy after a picture of the singer looking extremely slim, with fans questioning the reasons behind her drastic weight loss. The snap that went viral, raised concerns among fans on social media, with some pointing fingers at the musician's boyfriend Mampintsha who also recently shocked the nation with his own weigh loss video that emerged on social media, just over a month ago. Taking to Twitter, the singer, in what looks like a cry for help, urged fans to pray for her.

Pray for me. — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) December 18, 2019

In another post, the “Wololo” hitmaker reposted the "skinny snap” of herself that went viral on Wednesday, simply captioning it: "Be yourself."

She later posted another post that reads: "People will still judge me even when I'm dead."

People will

Still judge me even when I'm dead. — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) December 18, 2019

The singer recently came under fire for shaming Lady Zamar. She later claimed that her Twitter account was hacked. Now fans are wondering if her account was hacked again or if she's really seeking help.

Tweeps expressed their concerns, urging those close to the singer to take action.

I knew something was wrong when she started those Lady zamar tweets....then the weight loss.. Something is wrong.. Babes is raising her hand to tell us she's not herself.. Ppl close to her must help her — TSHIDISO MOKATSA NTOAHAE (@T_Mokatsa) December 18, 2019

If she dies we will write #RIPBabesWodumo like we always do with other people who have passed on — micpontential (@micpotential) December 18, 2019

We will pray for you. Strength to you sisi — Thobeka-RareTzu Magcai🥢 (@Thobeka_Rare) December 18, 2019

Though many seem worried about Babes, others poked fun at the situation.

