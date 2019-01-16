Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Local presenter Bonang Matheba left her BForce in a tailspin after she shared an Instagram Story video of bling on her ring finger. 

While the BForce knew Matheba was going steady with another man following her breakup from AKA after she shared on Twitter that she was getting all the "kisses from [her] man" in August, the "Being Bonang" star has been very secretive about who this mystery man actually is. 

It seems that things might be getting serious since Matheba shared a video of herself sporting a sparkly diamond ring and while this would normally not have tounges wagging, it's the fact that she was wearing it on her ring finger that made peeps pause to ponder. 

Bonang Matheba Instagram Stories

Social media soon weighed in on the matter: