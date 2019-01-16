Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Local presenter Bonang Matheba left her BForce in a tailspin after she shared an Instagram Story video of bling on her ring finger. While the BForce knew Matheba was going steady with another man following her breakup from AKA after she shared on Twitter that she was getting all the "kisses from [her] man" in August, the "Being Bonang" star has been very secretive about who this mystery man actually is.

It seems that things might be getting serious since Matheba shared a video of herself sporting a sparkly diamond ring and while this would normally not have tounges wagging, it's the fact that she was wearing it on her ring finger that made peeps pause to ponder.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bonang Matheba Instagram Stories

Social media soon weighed in on the matter:

Nkare ke engagement ring hau? That’s why ke butsa and not assume wa bo? — IG:Miss_Mathobela (@GuguEM) January 14, 2019

Is Bonang engaged or o te theketse ring? — TheOneWhoSawBeyAndJayLive💕 (@Tebogo_ZA) January 13, 2019

Also, that ring on Bonang’s finger? 👀 — Griselda Blanco (@Tee_Tee__) January 13, 2019

Am I the only one who saw the ring on it. Beautiful one on it. Are you engaged? . Spill the beans please we are waiting. 😜💍 — Vela (@Vela99049837) January 16, 2019

Either Bonang is engaged or she bought herself a huge-ass sapphire ring. 😭😭😭 — Purple Popsicle 💜 (@Purplepoise1) January 13, 2019



