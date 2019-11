Is Itumeleng Khune getting married and expecting a baby too?









Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga. Picture: Twitter It looks like Itumeleng Khune's proceedings for his pending nuptials are going full steam ahead. Speculation around Khune paying lobola for his model girlfriend Sphelele Makhunga surfaced on social media over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper confirmed the news when he shared a snap of Makhunga in traditional attire for lobola negotiation captioning the post: “Hey #MrsK”.

Makhunga also posted a photo of herself donning the same makoti regalia with the caption: ”16.11.2019 Thank You @itukhune32".

To put the cherry on top, another image of the couple started going around Twitter hinting that they might also be expecting a little one.

Tweeps also commented on the matter posting congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

Khune always do the right thing . Lobola is the right thing champ ❤️ — Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) November 19, 2019

Khune didn't take it lightly when they said "try them all so you get to know when you find the right one" congrats bafana 😉. pic.twitter.com/9hmlDvqdbv — Litha LeNyanga 🌕 (@Litha_15_Stokwe) November 19, 2019

Jokes Aside. #khune has been through a lot. Imagine your partner wakes up and remember everything else except you, it hurts and most of us were laughing but just imagine that pain. He found love , Congratulations to him. — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) November 17, 2019

This is clear proof that it doesn't take a man more than one date to know his intentions for you. Sisters don't let your time get wasted in the name of "let's get to know each other" #KHUNE — Deniss Munyuni (@Denny1ZW) November 17, 2019

Itumeleng Khune is doing the right way though, Lobola and the baby



Congratulations @IIKHUNE_32_16 we're learning from you brother pic.twitter.com/T4l7oAHVdI — WILLOW (@willowQudi) November 19, 2019

First lady of South African football Mrs #KHUNE pic.twitter.com/Zo2KrDwgiH — Ndebele is 🔥🔥🔥 🇿🇦 (@Lduga2) November 19, 2019