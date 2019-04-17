Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

Following the exciting news that Thuso Mbedu has bagged a leading role in "The Underground Railroad," a Hollywood series, the "Isibaya" actress Nomzamo Mbatha took to Twitter to congratulate the two-time Emmy nominee. 

The tweet which has since been deleted seems to have left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Twitter users.

She wrote: "When I auditioned and found out I was pinned for the role I couldn’t stop jumping with excitement! Now finding out that a DESERVING Homegirl got it makes the loss so sweet!!!

Congratulations, Thuso, I know you will do Cora so much [email protected] is amazing".

Tweeps started bashing the "Isibaya" star for making Mbedu's success about her. With many saying it was not necessary for Mbatha to announce on Twitter that she also auditioned for the role.

Of course, Mbatha's fans jumped to her defence, saying the star was merely stating that she also auditioned for the role, and she is happy for Mbedu.

Mbedu was officially cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Underground Railroad.”

IOL