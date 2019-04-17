Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

Following the exciting news that Thuso Mbedu has bagged a leading role in "The Underground Railroad," a Hollywood series, the "Isibaya" actress Nomzamo Mbatha took to Twitter to congratulate the two-time Emmy nominee. The tweet which has since been deleted seems to have left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Twitter users.

She wrote: "When I auditioned and found out I was pinned for the role I couldn’t stop jumping with excitement! Now finding out that a DESERVING Homegirl got it makes the loss so sweet!!!

Congratulations, Thuso, I know you will do Cora so much [email protected] is amazing".

Tweeps started bashing the "Isibaya" star for making Mbedu's success about her. With many saying it was not necessary for Mbatha to announce on Twitter that she also auditioned for the role.

Nomzamo mbatha wants everything to be about her. pic.twitter.com/wLZgzka4tV — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) April 17, 2019

Nomzamo didn't have to mention that she auditioned for the role that Thuso got. All she had to do was congratulate Thuso and keep it moving. 🤷 — Arya Stark ❤️ (@Trixx_Ray) April 17, 2019

Thuso Mbedu could tweet "wow guys I got the job, i was up against the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha, But I didn't need a body like hers to get the job, it is just pure talent for me" but she's just not that type of girl. pic.twitter.com/pAeowCWnDS — Tete (@BarbateEsaTete) April 17, 2019 Nomzamo running to tell black twitter she was also up for the role pic.twitter.com/NzPdia2V3p — URBANITE (@MdladlaSiya) April 17, 2019

If Nomzamo said nothing wrong, why did she delete the tweet? — kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) April 17, 2019

Of course, Mbatha's fans jumped to her defence, saying the star was merely stating that she also auditioned for the role, and she is happy for Mbedu.

All Nomzamo was trying to say was that she auditioned, she lost, it hurt, but she feels better about knowing that a South African actress got it. At least that's how I see it. — Andile (@Ms_AndyXO) April 17, 2019

I don’t see what’s wrong with Nomzamo’s tweet. She auditioned; she came close; she was told that she was very much in the race - it seems; and then she didn’t get it. She’s disappointed but she is also happy for the person who did get it.

Why is it wrong to express that? — Shezi (@Shezi_one) April 17, 2019

Mbedu was officially cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Underground Railroad.”