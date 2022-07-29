Is SK Khoza the newest and hottest club host?

Actor Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza is one of the most talked about personalities in Mzansi and is forever topping trends with his controversial ways. The KwaZulu-Natal-born star nearly broke the internet when a leaked sex video of him and an unknown woman surfaced on social media recently.

At the time fans and followers thought that the damaging video clip will end Khoza’s career. However, it has instead amplified his street credit. Hard to believe, but at a recent club event that Khoza hosted in Joburg, the crowd couldn't help but eat up the actor – chanting his name. He was also seen having a blast entertaining the crowd.

SK Khoza out in Maboneng cosmopolitan pic.twitter.com/sZILXjv96T — The Edge Video's (@TheEdgeSearch1) July 25, 2022 In the video on social media he was seen playing with his tongue, as he does in his x-rated video. The crowd was clearly loving Khoza’s antics and at that moment it seems no one remembered the negative backlash that came with the sex clip. Khoza might just have potential for a career in club hosting, and Inno Morolong will let you know there is serious money to be made in hosting, especially if you can draw in the numbers.

Many celebrities are making a killing with appearances at clubs and events, tapping into their inner MCs and pumping up the crowds. Khoza is a definite crowd magnet, whether patrons come to see if the actor will get up to mischief or just want to have a good time at the establishment, Khoza’s name is bound to draw numbers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza) Khoza’s bookings are also filling up, and he will soon go on a tour in eSwatini where he is scheduled to appear at the eSwatini Spring Festival on August 26.