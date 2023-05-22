Is there trouble in Dubai for Khanyi Mbau and Kudzie Mushonga?: ‘I feared disrespecting my partner’

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau has been a hot topic this weekend for the debut of season 2 of “Young, Famous & African” and also because of her relationship with Kudzai Mushonga. In the season, Mbau said that she was in a relationship, at the time of filming. However, there have been murmurs that the couple have gone their separate ways.

Fans have noted that the star removed the Zimbabwean flag from her Instagram profile along with pictures of Mushonga. While Mbau has been quiet about the status of her relationship, Mushonga has left social media in a tizz with his latest posts. The Zimbabwean born Dubai businessman posted, on his Instagram Stories, a video of himself driving in his Lamborghini with the arm of a mystery lady also visible.

Instagram blogger, MaphephaNdaba, shared a post about Mushonga’s new girl and responded by detailing who the mystery lady was. “A new friend I hang out with, when they sing leave a man in Dubai dancing on table tops.” He also shared with the blog, a letter where he opened up about his relationship with the famous South African. He revealed that he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts.

The 30-year-old millionaire does not mention Mbau’s name in his post but detailed his life for the past year and seven months. “For the past 1.7 years I have been isolated from old friends, family and just people that cared about me in general and I centred my happiness on 1 source," he wrote. Khanyi Mbau 's ex boyfriend Kudzai Terrence says he wanted to die and leave all his money with his family and Khanyi Mbau. The Zimbabwean born socialite says he was depressed to the point where being alive was not worth it anymore. #MDNnews pic.twitter.com/wWIFFIIjWB — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 21, 2023 Mushonga spoke about how his mental health started falling apart.

“I had very minimal contact and communication with the outside world and my mental health started falling apart. I could not go and swim on the 76th floor on top of my house. “I feared disrespecting my partner and never wanted to worry or raise suspicions. “Each time I tried to step out, it disrupted peace In my relationship, so I chose to stay home, only went out when she was home with me and that was maybe after 4 months for a few weeks.

“I started losing my ability to communicate well with others socially.” Mushonga added that the situation got to a point where he thought of leaving all his money to his family and her. The post has received mixed reactions from the public with some people believing his claims and applauding him for speaking out on his mental health while others found holes in his story.