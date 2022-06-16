Is this the end for ‘Podcast and Chill’?

Yesterday's been one of the most eventful days in what has already been a very eventful year for Podcast and Chill. Not only has the hugely popular co-host Sol Phenduka announced that he's joining Kaya 959 with Dineo Ranaka, but long-time ally of the podcast Nota Baloyi has sent social media into a frenzy by launching an attack on Sol's character.

In one of his Tweets, Nota said Sol had used MacG to get back on radio. "Let’s not forget that it was Sol who caused Old Mutual to throw the Podcast under the bus. “The man cost the podcast millions in advertising, but MacG was too loyal to Sol to see that the man was just using Podcast & Chill to get himself back on radio. Well done you fooled us all!" Nota then entered a Twitter Space with Musa Khawula and continued his attack on Sol, calling him a sell-out and an unprofessional host.

So what does all this exactly mean for the podcast? MacG hasn't commented as yet, but Sol has reshared a post suggesting that he'll be retaining his place on the podcast. "Sol Phenduka is not leaving Podcast And Chill musani ukuthuka Chillers sisonke and don’t you ever undermine Mac G, he’s a GOAT," tweeted @BLO_WELL. Sol Phenduka is not leaving #PodcastAndChill musani ukuthuka Chillers sisonke and don’t you ever undermine Mac G, he’s a GOAT. — PHATHAKAHLE (@BLO_WELL) June 15, 2022 Slik Talk also weighed in, cautioning calmness (for once), "What does Chris Rock say? It's always the unemployed people telling you to quit. Relax, nobody is quitting… Nobody wants to see growth, people just want to see you ata certain level."

Despite all this, it seems like the podcast will go on as usual, at least for now. How Sol's move will affect the pair's chemistry going forward remains to be seen. My best guess is over time, if Sol's brand continues to grow at this rate (or even quicker, which seems very likely) there may start to be friction and heightened rivalry between the two. With Sol now joining an establishment like Kaya 959, one would expect that he behaves and speaks with a certain level of decorum now. That alone may prove to be a problem for viewers of the podcast who would have grown accustomed to how edgy and unfiltered it is.

