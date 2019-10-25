Former 'Isibaya' actor and stage performer Andile Gumbi has died in a hospital in Israel.

The star died in ICU after suffering a heart attack last week.

Gumbi was starring in "Daniel The Musical" as one of the lead characters, King Nebu.





This week the production confirmed that he was in ICU and that his wife had flown to Israel to be by his side.





Mzansi Magic confirmed Gumbi's death. Philly Kubheka, HOD of Publicity for Local Entertainment Channels said, "As Mzansi Magic we are saddened by the passing of our former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Andile was very talented with lots still to offer to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends", she said.





She further added that Gumbi will be greatly missed.





SABC 1 also released a statement, mourning the actor.





He is currently appearing in the free-to-air channel's dramedy Makoti.





"SABC 1 Management and staff is overcome with shock and sadness to learn of Andile Gumbi’s untimely passing. Andile is currently making an appearance on our TV screen in his role as ‘Pastor Siyabonga’ in the channels’ recently-introduced dramedy, Makoti. We were all looking forward to him making an impactful contribution to the industry and the SABC 1 brand as we believed he still had so much more to contribute to this industry and the SABC 1 brand.

We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans during this time. May his soul rest in power."





Fans of the actor who starred in "Isibaya" and "The Lion King" poured out their tributes and condolences on Twitter.